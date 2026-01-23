Eddie Howe provides Bruno Guimaraes injury update ahead of Newcastle’s clash with Aston Villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe hopes Bruno Guimaraes' injury is "not serious" as Newcastle prepare for Sunday's meeting with Aston Villa.

The Magpies skipper limped off with an ankle problem during the 3-0 Champions League victory against PSV Eindhoven, with Lewis Miley brought on in his place.

With Guimaraes' availability still uncertain, Howe described the Brazilian as an "inspirational figure", but stressed the "right decision" will be made about whether he can be involved against a Villa said sitting third in the table, 10 points ahead of Newcastle.

"With Bruno we hope it's not serious. The extent of the injury is still unknown, but he was reasonably positive after the game," Howe said.

"Speaking to him again, he's the guy that will never rule anything out, so we're going to give him every chance for this weekend. Let's wait and see.

"We'll always try and make the right decisions, as we do with every player, depending on need and circumstances, to protect them long-term but also to help the team if they need to play.

"We'll try and get that right with Bruno. He is a pivotal player. I've always said he's been the match-winner for us so many times over the years.

"He's an inspirational figure so we need him, but of course we need him fit and available and able to perform to his best level, so we'll try and make all the calculations and come up with the right decision."

Newcastle have struggled in matches Guimaraes has not been involved in and while recognising his importance, Howe admitted an alternative solution will be needed should the midfielder not be fit.

open image in gallery Newcastle have struggled in games without Bruno Guimaraes ( AFP via Getty Images )

"In terms of working out how to play without him, he is just a very good player, a very talented footballer, a very creative footballer. Regardless of where he plays, he has the ability to change games," Howe added.

"Of course if we're without him in any game, you have to come up with a solution, you have to come up with an alternative way of either selecting your team or a way of playing.

"We'll try and figure out all avenues if he isn't available, but we hope he can make it."

Howe also provided an update on Dan Burn, who is back in full training.

open image in gallery Dan Burn is back in full training for Newcastle ( REUTERS )

The defender has been sidelined since December after sustaining an injury following a heavy collision with Sunderland defender Nordi Mukiele during the Wear-Tyne derby.

Speaking about Burn's availability, Howe said: "I think with Dan, as you saw around the Champions League game, he is out with the players.

"Today, possibly the first day where he's training fully with the group, taking contact and that will be the key thing for him. But he's desperate to get back involved, so that's a great sign."

