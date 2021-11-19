Eddie Howe to miss first Newcastle match in charge after positive Covid test

Newcastle United have confirmed that new manager Eddie Howe will be absent for the club’s first Premier League match since his appointment after he tested positive for Covid-19.

“I’m very disappointed that I won’t be there with you all at St. James’ Park tomorrow, but it is incredibly important that I follow the guidelines and self-isolate,” Howe said in a short statement.

“I’d like to reassure everyone that I feel fine, and while this is unwelcome news for me, I know it hasn’t derailed our preparations for what is an important game.

“I have been, and will be, in constant communication with my coaching team and the players, both tomorrow and during the week, and I know they will be giving everything on and off the pitch.”

More to follow...