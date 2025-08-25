Eddie Howe issues concerning injury updates after ‘pretty bad day’
Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Fabian Schar all picked up injuries during a physical battle with Liverpool at St. James’ Park
Eddie Howe issued a concerning update on injured midfielders Sandro Tonali and Joelinton after both players were subbed off the pitch during Liverpool’s dramatic 3-2 win at St. James’ Park.
Newcastle’s start to the season has been difficult with the off-field issues concerning Alexander Isak dominating the headlines across their opening two matches against Aston Villa and Liverpool respectively.
Howe’s side have played well in both games but have lacked a clinical eye in front of goal in Isak’s absence and Anthony Gordon unable to step into the vacancy in the forward line.
To make matters worse, Newcastle lost Gordon - who picked up a red card against Liverpool and will miss the next few matches through suspension - and Tonali and Joelinton to injury during Monday’s night’s meeting with the Premier League champions.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Howe labelled the incidents a ‘pretty bad day’ for his team and admitted that both injured players could be out for a while.
“A bruising game for us,” he said during his post-match interview. “I think so many different emotions, because really proud, really pleased, great energy, great intensity.
“Really proud of the following of the gameplan, and then the adapting [with 10 men]. To come away with nothing, injuries, suspensions and concussions – it’s a pretty bad day.
“Sandro [Tonali]’s doesn’t look good, he was in quite a bit of pain. I don’t know the full extent of his or Joelinton’s injury, but they both look quite threatening to us.”
The Newcastle boss later issued a further update on defender Fabian Schar who picked up a concussion during the match and was also replaced.
Howe told BBC’s Match of the Day: “I don't know with Joe and Sandro, it doesn't look good when a player comes off, especially because both looked in a little bit of pain, they'd be huge blow for us if they're not available.
“Anthony [Gordon] will be suspended and Fabian [Schar] had concussion, so not good."
Newcastle have had a difficult summer transfer window losing out on targets, such as Hugo Ekitike, to other clubs and having bids rejected from other Premier League sides.
With a week left before the window closes they may need to accelerate deals in order to bring in potential replacements for their injured and suspended players or risk worsening a start that has seen them collect just one point from two strong performances.
