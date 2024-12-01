Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch during his side’s Serie A match against Inter Milan on Sunday.

Bove’s teammates frantically called for medical help and surrounded the 22-year-old before medics treated him and then swiftly stretchered him off to a nearby ambulance to the side of the pitch.

The incident occurred during the 16th minute with the match temporarily suspended at 0-0 and later abandoned with plans to reschedule the contest later in the season.

Sky Sport Italia reported that Bove was taken to the Careggi hospital near the Stadio Artemio Franchi, home to Fiorentina.

The Italian broadcaster later added that Bove was breathing on his own and that his heart is beating on his own.

open image in gallery Fiorentina’s midfieder Edoardo Bove in action against Hellas Verona last month ( EPA )

open image in gallery Danilo Cataldi of Fiorentina reacts after Edoardo Bove collapses ( Getty Images )

In the minutes that followed Bove’s collapse, his teammates and opponents were visibly shocked and emotional, with some seen in tears.

Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapsed with a hand on his chest back in April, while Piermario Morosini died after suffering cardiac arrest during a Serie B match 12 years ago.

Inter and Fiorentina are both near the top of the Serie A table behind leaders Napoli.

Bove has starred for the Viola since joining on loan last summer from Roma and scored his first goal for the club in October in a 5-1 victory over his parent club.

Fiorentina paid €1.5m to loan Bove in the summer and hold an option to make the move permanent for an additional €10.5m.

open image in gallery Edoardo Bove of ACF Fiorentina is taken by ambulance ( Getty Images )