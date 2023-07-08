Edwin van der Sar’s condition ‘stable but still concerning’ after brain bleed

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar’s condition remains stable but “still concerning” after suffering bleeding around his brain.

The 52-year-old was admitted to intensive care on Friday and his family have expressed their gratitude for the messages of support they have received.

“Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being,” said a statement by Ajax, where the Dutchman was chief executive until the end of last season.

“His condition is stable but still concerning. Ajax shares this information on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar, Edwin’s wife.

“The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support.”