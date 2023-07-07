Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care after suffering a bleeding on his brain.

The 52-year-old, who returned to Ajax after retiring to take up the role of chief executive in 2016, has been confirmed as stable.

A statement from the Dutch club read: “On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.

“Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you.”

Van der Sar won the Premier League four times during his time at United, as well as the Champions League in 2008.

The Dutch icon won 130 caps for the Netherlands in a glittering career at home and on the continent.

Although no further details were given by Ajax, it has been reported Van der Sar was admitted to hospital while away in Croatia after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage.

Following a disappointing season for Ajax, the club finishing third in the Eredivisie and missing out on Champions League qualification, Van der Sar announced he would be stepping down from his role after almost 11 years on the club’s board.

“I feel the need to take some distance, to get some rest, and to do other things,” he said on Twitter at the end of May.

“It doesn’t feel good to take decisions about the future of this wonderful club in the coming period. That is why I have decided to resign.”

United offered Van der Sar the club’s best wishes.

“Sending all our love and strength to you, Edwin,” a post on the club’s Twitter feed read.

Fulham also sent a message of support, tweeting: “Everyone at Fulham Football Club wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association tweeted: “The thoughts of everyone at the PFA are with Edwin and his family.”