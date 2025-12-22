Egypt v Zimbabwe live: Mohamed Salah leads Pharaohs at Africa Cup of Nations
Salah, who has twice been a runner-up at Afcon, looks to add an international title to his career achievements as he captains the seven-time winners
Egypt take on Zimbabwe in the first match of their Africa Cup of Nations campaign this evening, with Mohamed Salah captaining the side as the Pharaohs look to win an eighth continental title.
Egypt are the most successful side in Afcon history, having won a record seven titles, though their last win in the biennial tournament came in 2010, with Salah’s side finishing as runners-up in 2017 and 2021.
Conversely, Zimbabwe have never won the competition, only managing to qualify six times throughout their history, and they have never made it out of the group stage at Afcon.
And it doesn’t get any easier for Warriors in 2025, with their Group B opponents including Angola as well as two favourites in Egypt and South Africa. Follow all the latest updates from the Adrar Stadium below:
Mohamed Salah's record at Afcon with Egypt
Egypt are the most successful side in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations with seven titles - but they have not lifted the trophy with Salah and their last success came in 2010.
Salah has finished runner-up twice, in 2017 and 2021, where Egypt lost to Senegal and Salah was denied by Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane.
Egypt tournament in 2023/24 when they failed to win a game and were knocked out on penalties in the last-16.
2017 - Runner-up
2019 (hosts) - Last-16
2021 - Runners-up
2023 - Last -16
2025?
Salah begins Africa Cup of Nations after Liverpool outburst
All eyes are on Mohamed Salah as he begins his Africa Cup of Nations campaign following his explosive last few weeks at Liverpool - where he claimed he had been “thrown under the bus” and was dropped before subsequently apologising.
He’s suffered heartbreak at this tournament in the past and, amid doubts over his fading powers, it would be typical Salah to respond to a poor season by firing Egypt to the title in Morocco.
Good evening
It’s that time again for Mohamed Salah and Egypt. The country’s greatest ever player begins his quest for glory with the continent’s most successful side. Can Salah and Egypt win the Africa Cup of Nations together? They begin their campaign this evening against Zimbabwe.
