Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Deutsche Bank Park
Follow live coverage as Eintracht Frankfurt take on Freiburg in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.
Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.
Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.
RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, SC Freiburg 1.
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, SC Freiburg 1.
Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Éric Ebimbe (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tuta.
