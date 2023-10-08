Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Deutsche Bank Park
Follow live coverage as Eintracht Frankfurt face Heidenheim in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim
Offside, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846. Jan-Niklas Beste tries a through ball, but Tim Kleindienst is caught offside.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim
Foul by Willian Pacho (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim
Penalty missed. Jessic Ngankam (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim
Delay in match because of an injury Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim
Kevin Müller (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim
Penalty conceded by Kevin Müller (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) after a foul in the penalty area.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim
Foul by Tuta (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Norman Theuerkauf.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim
Jan-Niklas Beste (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) is shown the yellow card.
