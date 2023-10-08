Jump to content

Liveupdated1696788063

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Deutsche Bank Park

Sports Staff
Sunday 08 October 2023 17:30
Comments
A general view of Deutsche Bank Park
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Eintracht Frankfurt face Heidenheim in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696788020

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim

Offside, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846. Jan-Niklas Beste tries a through ball, but Tim Kleindienst is caught offside.

8 October 2023 19:00
1696787984

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim

Foul by Willian Pacho (Eintracht Frankfurt).

8 October 2023 18:59
1696787949

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim

Penalty missed. Jessic Ngankam (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot.

8 October 2023 18:59
1696787943

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

8 October 2023 18:59
1696787912

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim

Delay in match because of an injury Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt).

8 October 2023 18:58
1696787870

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim

Kevin Müller (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

8 October 2023 18:57
1696787855

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim

Penalty conceded by Kevin Müller (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) after a foul in the penalty area.

8 October 2023 18:57
1696787778

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim

Foul by Tuta (Eintracht Frankfurt).

8 October 2023 18:56
1696787619

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Norman Theuerkauf.

8 October 2023 18:53
1696787584

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim

Jan-Niklas Beste (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) is shown the yellow card.

8 October 2023 18:53

