Is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League fixture

Liverpool make the trip to Germany on Wednesday as they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

The Reds need to turn around their poor form after defeat to Manchester United on Sunday meant they have lost each of their last four matches. That is the longest losing streak in Arne Slot’s career as a manager and includes a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Liverpool sit 17th in the league phase table after two games and will hope to propel themselves up the ladder - as well as halting their losing run - with a strong performance against the Bundesliga side.

Similarly to Liverpool, Frankfurt have also won one and lost one of their European fixtures this term with the German side hammering Galatasaray 5-1 before being beaten by Atletico Madrid with the same scoreline. Frankfurt have not won any of their last three games so Slot can be confident his team have the ability to take all three points.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool?

Liverpool’s trip to Frankfurt in the Champions League kicks off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 22 October at Deutsche Bank Park in Germany.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match online via Discovery+.

Team news

Frankfurt are without Oscar Hojlund after the midfielder sustained a thigh injury during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Freiburg. Jessic Ngankam and Nnamdi Collins are both injured and will not feature in the game.

Liverpool’s No.1 goalkeeper Alisson remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from injury meaning Giorgi Mamardashvili continues in goal. Wataru Endo is a doubt but may make the bench. Expect changes from the team that lost to Man Utd on Sunday with Hugo Ekitike in line to start.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool predicted line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Santos, Buta, Koch, Theate, Brown; Skhiri, Chaibi; Knauff Uzun, Doan; Durkardt

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike