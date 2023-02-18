Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1676742723

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Deutsche Bank Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 18 February 2023 16:30
Comments
A general view of Deutsche Bank Park
A general view of Deutsche Bank Park
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Eintracht Frankfurt take on Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676742694

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kristijan Jakic tries a through ball, but Daichi Kamada is caught offside.

18 February 2023 17:51
1676742641

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen

Niclas Füllkrug (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

18 February 2023 17:50
1676742498

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen

18 February 2023 17:48
1676742473

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen

Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18 February 2023 17:47
1676742361

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen

Ilia Gruev (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

18 February 2023 17:46
1676742261

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

18 February 2023 17:44
1676742215

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen

Delay in match because of an injury Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt).

18 February 2023 17:43
1676742181

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen

18 February 2023 17:43
1676742147

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen

Attempt missed. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Götze with a through ball.

18 February 2023 17:42
1676742097

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen

Niklas Stark (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18 February 2023 17:41

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in