Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Deutsche Bank Park
Follow live coverage as Eintracht Frankfurt take on Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.
Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.
Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.
RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kristijan Jakic tries a through ball, but Daichi Kamada is caught offside.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen
Niclas Füllkrug (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen
Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen
Ilia Gruev (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen
Delay in match because of an injury Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen
Attempt missed. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Götze with a through ball.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen
Niklas Stark (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies