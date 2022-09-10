Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Deutsche Bank Park
Follow live coverage as Eintracht Frankfurt take on Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.
Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.
Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.
RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg
Attempt saved. Bartol Franjic (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg with a cross.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Tuta.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg
Foul by Luca Waldschmidt (VfL Wolfsburg).
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg
Attempt missed. Luca Pellegrini (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg
Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg
Paulo Otávio (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg
Foul by Paulo Otávio (VfL Wolfsburg).
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg
Foul by Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt).
