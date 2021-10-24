Real Madrid edge El Clasico to increase pressure on Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman
The result made it three defeats from three Clasicos at the Barca helm for Koeman
Goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez saw Real Madrid secure a 2-1 victory at Barcelona to increase the pressure on Ronald Koeman
Alaba registered his first goal since joining Real over the summer when he fired past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen just after the half-hour mark.
Vazquez doubled the advantage for Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the third minute of stoppage time with a close-range finish, before substitute Sergio Aguero opened his Barca account by pulling a goal back with almost the last kick of the contest.
It made it three defeats from three Clasicos as Barca boss for Koeman, whose side have a LaLiga record this term showing 15 points after eight matches.