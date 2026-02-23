Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four soccer matches across Mexico have been postponed following a surge of violence near Guadalajara, a host city for the 2026 World Cup, after a military operation on Sunday resulted in the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho".

Oseguera, 60, the notorious mastermind behind the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), died in custody after sustaining injuries during a special forces operation on Mexico's Pacific coast in Jalisco state, according to the defense ministry.

The Mexican league confirmed on its social media channels that two top-tier games scheduled for Sunday – Queretaro v Juarez FC in the men’s league and Chivas v America in the women's league – have been indefinitely postponed.

Local media also reported the cancellation of two second-division matches slated for the same day.

Despite the unrest, the Mexico national team is still set to play Iceland in a friendly fixture at the Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Police on the streets near Guadalajara in response to the violent scenes ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Organizers of the Mexican Open men's tennis tournament in Acapulco stated the event would proceed as planned from Monday under existing security protocols, with the Merida Open women's tennis tournament also scheduled to commence.

Following reports of El Mencho's death, suspected cartel members retaliated by blockading highways with burning vehicles and setting fire to businesses across more than half a dozen states. No civilian fatalities were reported.

In the popular Jalisco beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, tourists shared accounts on social media of dark smoke plumes rising from around the bay, leading to flight suspensions by Air Canada, United Airlines, Aeromexico, and American Airlines in the area.

Guadalajara is one of three Mexican cities that is set to host World Cup soccer matches this summer, alongside Mexico City and Monterrey.

There will also be games played in 11 US cities and two Canadian cities - Vancouver and Toronto.