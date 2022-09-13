Jump to content
Everton sign Eldin Jakupovic as cover after Jordan Pickford injury

The 37-year-old has agreed a short-term deal at Goodison Park

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Tuesday 13 September 2022 10:59
Comments
The 37-year-old has agreed a short-term deal at Goodison Park

Everton have signed former Leicester player Eldin Jakupovic after Jordan Pickford’s thigh injury gave them a goalkeeping injury crisis.

The 37-year-old has agreed a short-term deal at Goodison Park and will provide cover for Asmir Begovic, with both Pickford and the third-choice goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, who has a knee problem, sidelined.

Switzerland international Jakupovic has spent the last five years at Leicester, but only made four appearances and his last top-flight game was a 5-4 defeat to Tottenham in 2018.

Jakupovic, who has also played in the Premier League for Hull, is set to be on the bench against West Ham on Sunday after Pickford was hurt in the Merseyside derby draw.

He will also miss England’s Nations League games against Italy and Germany, though is expected to return after the international break.

