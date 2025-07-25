Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Midfielder Ella Toone joked England have “nearly killed” Sarina Wiegman en route to booking their boss a trip to an unprecedented fifth straight major tournament final in dramatic style.

No head coach in the men’s or women’s game has ever achieved that feat before the 55-year-old Dutchwoman, who on Sunday against Spain could secure a hat-trick of European championship trophies after winning with the Netherlands in 2017, then England in 2022.

The Lionesses’ title defence thus far could hardly be described as smooth, requiring two consecutive stunning comebacks in the knockouts, but they have somehow still found themselves a win against the World Cup holders away from the second major trophy in their history.

open image in gallery Toone joked England nearly “killed” their boss Sarina Wiegman with their late escapes against Sweden and Italy ( PA Wire )

“I think we’ve nearly killed her twice this tournament,” said Toone. “She’s said we’ve definitely aged her, but five consecutive tournaments for Sarina being in the final and that’s just unbelievable.

“We know we’re in good hands, we know she’s a manager who can take teams right to the final, and she’s done a few good speeches to be fair, this camp, I’ll give it to her.

“She’s a great manager, she’s someone who we all have a lot of belief in, and we know we’re in good hands.

“We know when we go out onto the pitch we fight for each other, but we fight for her and the staff too, and all the fans watching as well, but I mean, unbelievable achievement for Sarina and for the team, too.”

Right-back Lucy Bronze, the oldest member of Wiegman’s squad at 33, is also poised to make history on Sunday – which would be her 36th major-tournament appearance – to surpass Jill Scott on England’s all-time list.

open image in gallery Wiegman is one win away from securing her third straight European trophy (Nick Potts/PA)

“She’s a legend. She’s an absolute beast,” said Toone. “She just played back-to-back 120 minutes. That shows something, and that’s something that us younger players and people in the team can really look up to.”

Spain beat England 1-0 to secure the World Cup trophy two summers ago and might be the favourites, but Toone is certain the Lionesses have all the tools to claim their first trophy away from home.

She added: “We’ve spoken about it quite a lot this camp, a proper English performance. I think we have it in us all, individually and as a team, that we want to fight.

“We want to not stop running. You’ve seen that in games where sometimes you might feel like we’re down and out, and it’s 90-odd minutes, and then someone comes on and we have one moment, and we take that moment, and that’s what it’s all about.

“It’s the squad depth, it’s players having that belief that they can come on and really change the game, but I think it’s all in us individually that we’re competitive and we want to win, and we know what it takes to win tournaments.

“That’s what we managed to do, and that’s what’s got us to a third consecutive final.”