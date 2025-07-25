Lauren James injury update revealed ahead of Euro 2025 final
James was forced off during the semi-final win over Italy but has returned to the pitch ahead of Sunday’s final
England forward Lauren James is still recovering from her ankle injury and is a doubt to be fit for the Euro 2025 final against Spain on Sunday.
James took a knock during England’s semi-final against Italy on Tuesday and was forced off at half-time, but was seen taking some part in training on Friday afternoon.
Sarina Wiegman is prepared to give James a chance to be fit, but time is running out with just two days to go before England face Spain in Basel.
“She’s still recovering,” Wiegman said. “She’s doing things on the pitch and we have two more days so we’re going to give her time.
“We don’t know yet [if she’ll be ready], but that’s what we’re going to go for – [we want to have] 23 players available for the game on Sunday.”
James recovered from a hamstring injury to be fit for the Euros and has started all five of England’s games at the tournament.
She scored the opening goal in England’s 4-0 win over the Netherlands and played all 120 minutes of the quarter-final win over Sweden.
James did not start England's World Cup final defeat to Spain two years ago - as she had only returned from suspension after missing the quarter-finals and semi-finals.
She was brought on at half-time with the Lionesses trailing 1-0 but Spain saw out their victory thanks to Olga Carmona’s first-half goal.
England are the last team to beat Spain, having won 1-0 against the world champions in February, and James was impressive in that game at Wembley.
The Chelsea star was still recovering from her hamstring injury when England played Spain away from home in the Nations League in June, with Spain winning 2-1.
Should James be unavailable for the final, either Beth Mead or Chloe Kelly could be in line to replace James on the right wing on England’s attack.
Mead started there for England’s opening defeat to France while Kelly has been used as an impact substitute throughout the Euros - and has yet to start a game for the Lionesses in her three appearances at major tournaments.
