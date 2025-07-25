Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At kick-off in the Euro 2025 final, England and Spain will be rivals. But before and after, many will be friends and allies, united by a common cause. Keira Walsh is determined to win on Sunday, to become a two-time European champion as part of the first-ever England team to defend a title at a major international tournament. But Walsh also wants Spain to enjoy their moment, to make up for what was lost. Spain will undoubtedly enjoy the occasion more if they beat England to add to their World Cup triumph, but Walsh was aware of the wider meaning.

England’s players were hurt after their World Cup final defeat to Spain in 2023; though what followed in Sydney was the greater injustice. Spain’s victory was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso without her consent during their trophy celebrations.

“I don’t think, for them, there was enough spotlight on how incredible they played and how incredible some of their players were,” Walsh said. “It was all about the other stuff that had gone on.” Spain’s stars lamented that there was not enough change in the country after winning the World Cup, now the focus is solely on them and the unique control they can bring to the pitch. “They play incredible football and they deserve to be there,” said Walsh. “As a human being I just want them to go out and just enjoy the game.”

open image in gallery Lucy Bronze and Aitana Bonmati were teammates at Barcelona and will face off in the Euro 2025 final ( Getty )

Walsh’s two and a half years with Barcelona mean she has a deeper connection with several members of the Spain squad. When she felt homesick, the Spain captain Irene Parades would invite the midfielder to her family home for dinner. She grew close with many of their stars, such as Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey. But England stood as a collective with Spain after the World Cup final, even if they had not shared a dressing room or spent time as teammates. The Lionesses felt Spain were robbed of the boost they received by winning the Euros in 2022.

There is respect and admiration on both sides, in understanding that their role as players is not just what happens on the pitch but in leaving the game in a better place from where they found it. England used their platform to call for social change after winning the Euros, while Spain have made sacrifices to fight for what they deserve. Patri Guijarro sat out of the last World Cup in protest of unequal treatment. Now Spain’s players have seen improvements off the pitch, Guijarro is back and has been the best holding midfielder at the Euros.

Sarina Wiegman has previously spoken of the relationship between England and Spain as an example of the “special community” in the women’s game, where both sides are aware of their higher purpose. After the Rubiales scandal, Spain took a stand with Se acabo, a #MeToo movement in Spanish football and beyond. Wiegman has similarly empowered England to use their voices, as seen during the Euros by the defiant response of the team following the racist abuse suffered by Jess Carter.

England have supported Spain even as they have emerged as the dominant force and their battles on the pitch have grown. After the World Cup, Spain learnt their talent was not enough to stop what happened to them with Rubiales, but the changes within the Spanish Football Federation mean there is now nothing to hold them back from expressing their joyful, flowing passing.

It is on the pitch and in their respective playing styles where there is the clearest contrast between Spain and England, who embraced “proper England” for the first time in a rugged, disciplined 1-0 win at Wembley in February – the last time the world champions lost a match.

open image in gallery England were the last team to defeat Spain when they won 1-0 in February in the Nations League ( Getty Images )

The blueprint Arsenal used to dethrone Barcelona in May’s Champions League final in Lisbon is one that England may need to replicate. Arsenal were organised off the ball and committed to frustrating the world’s best players, while they took their chance when it came. There was also a bit of needle in the heat of the moment, with Chloe Kelly involved as she pushed Alexia Putellas off the ball. Barcelona’s stars will also remember that pain, with Bonmati particularly devastated after the defeat.

There will be many of the same players involved in Basel, with the links between England and Spain also illustrated by the success of Arsenal and Barcelona in growing the game domestically and across Europe. Arsenal and Barcelona have become the two best-supported women’s teams in the world, and in Switzerland during Euro 2025 there have been as many “Williamson” and “Russo” or “Aitana” and “Alexia” club shirts as some national sides. There may as well be two other teams in the Euro 2025 final, to go along with England and Spain.

open image in gallery Arsenal’s victory over Barcelona in May’s Champions League final adds another layer to Sunday’s final ( Getty Images )

Within that, there is also the connecting influence of Caldentey, who swapped Barcelona for Arsenal last summer and ended up taking the Champions League with her from Catalonia to north London. Caldentey’s winning mentality, forged at Barcelona, influenced an Arsenal team who had consistently failed to win the biggest prizes. It was said Caldentey brought a “contagious” mindset that “moved the culture forward” - that feeling is still fresh in the England squad, through its sizable Arsenal contingent.

Walsh and Lucy Bronze, meanwhile, can bring insight into the opposition after their time at Barcelona. When playing in midfield with Bonmati and Putellas, Walsh was expected to play short passes all the time, to the extent that she experienced something of a reverse culture shock when she returned to England and signed for Chelsea in January. She admitted she had “lost” her ability to play long but it has returned at the Euros, where most of England’s success has come when they have mixed it up and gone direct.

The Lionesses are technical and can play too - but not like Spain, no one can. Instead, England have taken pride in their resilience throughout the Euros, in knowing they are never beaten. “They can do the same,” Walsh said, after Spain also came through extra time in their semi-final to beat Germany. It is another reason for England to admire Spain, as well as another hurdle to overcome when they meet as rivals on Sunday.