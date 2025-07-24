England’s Keira Walsh wants Spain’s players to ‘enjoy’ Euro 2025 final after World Cup controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England midfielder Keira Walsh said it was “disappointing” that Spain’s players did not get more respect after winning the World Cup in 2023 and wants them to enjoy the moment when they face the Lionesses in the Euro 2025 final on Sunday.

Spain’s victory over England was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso during their trophy celebrations without her consent, while star player Aitana Bonmati said their triumph was “for nothing” as it changed little in the country.

By contrast, England’s Euro 2022 win had a transformative effect on women’s football and Walsh, who spent two-and-a-half years at Barcelona and has close ties with many in the Spain squad, said the Spanish players deserved more respect.

“The way our league [the WSL] jumped after we won the Euros and everything in and around it, if you compare it to Spain it probably wasn’t the same and they won the World Cup,” Walsh said. “They probably could have had more support.

“After the game there was a lot of controversy and I don’t think, for them, there was enough spotlight on how incredible they played and how incredible some of their players were, it was all about the other stuff that had gone on.

“As a professional, that was disappointing to see. I have a lot of friends in that team and I think they probably deserved a little bit more than what they got.”

Walsh won two Champions League titles with Barcelona and saw first-hand how determined their star players, including two-time Ballon d’Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, have been to drive women’s football forward in Spain.

Bonmati scored a sensational late winner in extra time as Spain defeated Germany 1-0 to reach their first European final. Spain. If Spain beat England on Sunday, they will hold the World Cup, Euros and Nations League titles at the same time.

“The way Barcelona are, and that they are always in the Champions League finals, especially that club in particular, they are really pushing women’s football,” Walsh said.

“For the girls this time, as a friend and a fellow footballer, for them to just go and enjoy this final – they play incredible football and they deserve to be there. As a human being I just want them to go out and just enjoy the game of football.”

Walsh said England could not afford to only focus on stopping Bonmati and praised the other threats in their team, including Putellas, key midfielder Patri Guijarro and Arsenal forward Mariona Caldentey.

“Obviously [Bonmati] is an incredible player, but I think if you try and nullify her, Patri's been one of the best players at this tournament. So you can focus on Aitana and then you’ve got Patri, and then you’ve got Alexia and Mariona.

“I think for us we’re not focusing on one player. We know what we can bring defensively and so we’re just focusing on what we can do and then obviously we’re going to have some chances as well that we need to take.”