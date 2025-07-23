England are living a ‘fantasy’ at Euro 2025 – now they must get real

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the giddy talk in Geneva inevitably turned to endings, and comparisons with movies, match-winner Chloe Kelly described it as a “fantasy”. That might well refer to the improbability of England somehow winning despite performing so badly, even though that’s obviously not what the forward meant.

Sarina Wiegman and her squad naturally don’t want to get into such critical discussion right now, and for good reason. There’s another historic final appearance to celebrate right now. There’s also going to be a lot of analysis to come before Sunday, and a lot of preparation.

They’re needed.

England are right now so much less than the sum of their parts, but have crucial greater qualities. There is a rare resolve there.

“The team never gives up,” Wiegman said. Her hero, Kelly, went further. An old phrase was reworked, which might be even more relevant if it is Germany rather than Spain in Sunday’s final.

“You can never write the English off.”

That somehow could be said even later against Italy, as the European champions this time left it to the final 90 seconds of stoppage time. Italy manager Andrea Soncin lamented how his team were one minute from the final. They even celebrated Kelly’s mis-hit corner just before Michelle Agyemang’s equaliser.

This isn’t an accident, or coincidence. There is an obvious spirit in this group, that is as visible in moments like the entire squad rallying around Jess Carter as it is in late equalisers. One also leads to the other, and there’s a multiplying effect.

open image in gallery Chloe Kelly's decisive impact ensured England once again came from behind to win at Euro 2025 ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

The more crucial late goals you score, the more you think there’s always another there.

It might even be time to rework another old phrase, that was famously used about Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United. This England don’t lose games. They just run out of time.

Except, time can catch up with them another way, and it’s where there’s always another side to late goals. That doesn’t refer to the anguish teams like Italy suffer, either.

Do it a few times, and they’re a sign of resolve. Do it a lot, and they’re a sign of weakness. If you keep needing such moments, something is wrong in your team.

That does lead to another interpretation of what happened in Geneva on Wednesday, that won’t necessarily be popular amid the euphoria of victory.

This one possibly wasn’t a show of resolve. It was really just a team that had vastly superior individuals to Italy, with that higher quality eventually manifesting. It didn’t really matter when. It just would. The gap was too good, reflecting how fortunate they were to face such a limited side in the semi-final.

open image in gallery England are through to a third consecutive major final ( The FA via Getty Images )

In fact, there’s even an argument that the lateness of the game contributed to that, making the ending inevitable in another way.

Italy had vastly overperformed to get this far, and just didn’t have the experience or nous to see this out. They made some baffling decisions in the latter stages, although that was also because they didn’t really have the legs to see it out either. They were naturally exhausted. The injury to star forward Cristiana Girelli only made it worse.

All of that could be sensed in some extra-time counter-attacks. Italy would suddenly have an opening to put a runner through, but it was like they didn’t want to commit. They were afraid of leaving themselves open, and possibly knew they wouldn’t have the legs to get back either.

That’s what extra-time in such absorbing knockouts does. England have much more experience of such games, even if they were reliant on Agyemang’s freshness.

Except, in the final, they are not going to be playing a team as limited as Italy.

It’s a different test, where it instantly becomes much more dangerous to depend on another rescue act. That’s where the flaws that warrant so many late goals can eventually catch up with you.

It really depends on what wins out, your weaknesses or your spirit – unless you solve the problems in the first place.

open image in gallery Sarina Wiegman had to rely on her tactical tweaks and substitutions after England went behind... again ( AFP via Getty Images )

Wiegman laughed as she said it “wasn’t the plan” to keep going behind in such games, but she needs to get serious about one.

While such spirit is immensely valuable in a tournament, tournaments also have a tendency to eventually see you hit your own limits; the point at which you can’t go past.

Wiegman badly needs to change the limitations of this team, especially given the talents of her players. It is such a bizarre thing.

We are talking about one of the great coaches of the women’s game, her outstanding quality illustrated by her very record of reaching a fifth consecutive final. And yet in these Euros it is like she just hasn’t been able to solve England’s core flaws, which is their very starting line-up.

The 75th-minute subs have worked so far, and the swell around their introduction can cause further doubts for opposition. That’s another side of those late goals. At the same time, superior opposition sides can get wise to that.

Kelly is still correct. England have lived a fantasy so far. They just need to get realistic about what next. Maybe the best ending for this is not, actually, another late show.