Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ella Toone shines as Manchester United go top after cruising past Brighton

The England international scored twice in a powerful first-half display.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 16 October 2022 21:18
Ella Toone scored twice as Manchester United beat Brighton 4-0 to go top of the Women’s Super League (Tim Markland/PA)
Ella Toone scored twice as Manchester United beat Brighton 4-0 to go top of the Women’s Super League (Tim Markland/PA)
(PA Wire)

England midfielder Ella Toone starred as Manchester United climbed to the top of the Women’s Super League with a 4-0 demolition of Brighton.

Toone scored with a 14th-minute header and then doubled the home side’s advantage with a composed finish after 26 minutes before providing the assist which allowed Leah Galton to make it 3-0 at the break.

Substitute Adriana Leon completed the scoring 12 minutes from time to send United top.

Arsenal sit in second place on goal difference after a hard-fought 1-0 win at lowly Reading.

Recommended

Stina Blackstenius set the Gunners on their way with a 30th-minute snapshot, although they failed to make the most of their dominance and squandered a chance to extend their lead when Kim Little saw her penalty saved by Jackie Burns on the hour.

They might have been made to pay nine minutes later when Lily Woodham’s corner came back off the post, and it took a fine reaction save by keeper Manuela Zinsberger, who kept a record eighth successive clean sheet in the process, to deny Natasha Dowie an 80th-minute equaliser.

Pernille Harder’s double helped Chelsea maintain pace with the top two courtesy of a 3-1 victory at Everton.

The Denmark international headed the Blues into a 37th-minute lead from Guro Reiten’s cross and after Kadeisha Buchanan’s own goal had dragged the hosts back into it, converted a 59th-minute penalty awarded for Courtney Brosnan’s challenge on Reiten.

However, it was left to substitute Niamh Charles to wrap up the points with a third in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Khadija Shaw also scored twice as Manchester City belatedly opened their account with a first league win of the season.

Shaw headed City in front against Leicester from Lauren Hemp’s cross after 24 minutes, although the home side had to be patient as they attempted to kill off the game.

Hemp finally extended their advantage when she converted Chloe Kelly’s 72nd-minute cross and after Alex Greenwood had seen her penalty saved by Kirstie Levell, Shaw added her second before Yui Hasegawa made it 4-0 at the death.

Recommended

Niamh Fahey’s own goal was enough to edge Tottenham to a 1-0 home win over Liverpool.

The Republic of Ireland international defender deflected Celin Bizet Ildhusoy’s 11th-minute shot past keeper Rachael Laws for the game’s only goal despite a strong finish by the visitors.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in