Beth Mead hails ‘hero’ Ellen White after England striker retires

White called time on her career with England and Manchester City on Monday.

Mark Mann-Bryans
Monday 22 August 2022 18:10
Beth Mead labelled the retiring Ellen White her “hero”. (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Beth Mead hailed Ellen White as her “hero” after the all-time leading England women’s goalscorer announced her retirement.

Having scored twice for the Lionesses en route to their Women’s Euro success this summer, White called time on her career with England and Manchester City.

She hangs up her boots on 52 England goals, one shy of Wayne Rooney’s record for all senior England teams.

Mead, who won the golden boot and player of the tournament trophies at Euro 2022, took to Twitter once the announcement had been made.

“Words can’t describe how proud & lucky I am to have called you a team mate but also a friend. The biggest professional & goal scorer. The game didn’t deserve you but you’ll be missed greatly. @ellsbells89 my hero,” she wrote.

Fellow Euro 2022 winner Rachel Daly was also quick to praise White’s contribution to the game, tweeting: “The absolute best of the best. Thank you, Ellen. You truly are (one) of a kind. I’m so excited for your future and so proud of everything you’ve achieved.”

Caroline Weir, a former City team-mate of White whose goal for Real Madrid sent the Blues crashing out of the Champions League qualifiers, simply posted: “Legend.”

Figures from the England men’s team also weighed in with their praise for White, with captain Harry Kane leading the plaudits.

“Congratulations on an amazing career @ellsbells89 and what a way to finish! A real inspiration for the next generation of @Lionesses,” he wrote, while Gary Lineker added: “A wonderful career and a fabulous goal scorer. Wish @ellsbells89 all the very best with what comes next.”

