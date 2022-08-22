Ellen White: Record England goalscorer and Euro 2022 winner retires from football

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

England striker Ellen White has announced her retirement from the sport, saying it’s time to hand over to the “next generation” after helping the Lionesses to incredible success this year.

White, 33, departs as the women’s national team’s all-time highest goalscorer after plundering 52 across a 12-year career, during which time she made 113 appearances. Her time in the side included finishing third at the 2015 World Cup and triumphing at Euro 2022 less than a month ago, where she was England’s starting No9.

At club level she leaves Manchester City women after a three-year stay, having won the FA WSL Cup last season and the Women’s FA Cup with them in 2020.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me,” said White in a lengthy message posted to Twitter.

“This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine.

“It has been my greatest honour and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift.

“My dreams came true on July 31, winning the Euros and becoming a European Champion.”

In explaining her timing, White detailed that she hoped the characteristics she showed on the pitch would help inspire the future stars of the national team jersey, some of which are ready to push on and become key players now in their own right.

She also underlined the calls from the Lionesses after their Euro 2022 triumph to ensure girls of all ages had access and encouragement to follow their sporting ambitions.

“This is for the next generation and potentially the next Lioness,” said White.

“You don’t have to be the best at something to make your dreams come true, just look at me.

“Hard work, dedication, passion and love for what you do are a great recipe. Don’t ever let someone tell you ‘you can’t do something or achieve your dreams’. I was once told I couldn’t play in the boys’ team and I would never play for England. Now I am retiring having made 113 caps with 52 goals for England and a European Champion.

“Finally, let’s use the momentum from the Euros win to make sure that every young person in all communities has the opportunity to play and feel connected to all England football teams.”

England manager Sarina Wiegman paid tribute to the striker upon news of her retirement, hailing both her on- and off-pitch influence.

“Ellen has given so much for England and we are all so proud of her,” said Wiegman.

“I have only had the pleasure of working with her for this past year, but her professionalism, work rate and finishing ability is world-class.

“This summer she did an amazing job for the team, she is the perfect team player and helped the younger players to find their way in international football. I already knew she was a great player but I found an even better person. We will miss her, but I fully understand her decision to take a new direction.”

White’s club career started with Chelsea after coming through the Academy system at Arsenal, where she returned as a senior after two years with Leeds. Notts County and Birmingham were also among her clubs before ending up at Man City in 2019, scoring 15 in her most prolific WSL campaign in 17/18.

Along with her England caps, White represented Great Britain at both the 2012 London Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scoring six in eight for Team GB.