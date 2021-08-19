Chelsea defender Emerson joins Lyon on loan for the rest of the season
The 27-year-old Brazil-born Italy international joined the Blues from Roma in January 2018.
Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 19 August 2021 20:01
Chelsea defender Emerson has joined Lyon on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 27-year-old Brazil-born Italy international, who can play at left-back or wing-back, joined the Blues from Roma in January 2018.
Emerson, who was part of the Azzurri squad which won Euro 2020, came off the bench in the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace which was his 71st Chelsea appearance.