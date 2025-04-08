Emiliano Martinez sends French fans a message as Aston Villa arrive in Paris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez upped the ante ahead of an expected hostile visit to Paris by wearing a French cap with a picture of the four recent trophies Argentina have won.

Martinez does not have many admirers in France after his antics for his country in the 2022 World Cup final where he saved a penalty in the shoot-out and performed a number of antagonising actions.

He made more headlines last season in the Europa Conference League victory over Lille with some more ‘dark arts’ in a penalty shoot-out where he made two saves.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Paris St Germain, where he is expected to receive a vitriolic reception, he fired the first shot by wearing a cap with the French cockerel with an emblem of the four trophies Argentina have recently won – the World Cup, two Copa Americas and the Finalissima.

Boss Unai Emery says he does not have to worry about Martinez’s behaviour during the match.

“He is mature, he is responsible, he is getting better at controlling his emotions,” Emery said in Paris.

“When he arrived at Aston Villa five or six years ago and now it is different.

“He is more mature, he is a better player and goalkeeper. Now my conversation with him is always the same: ‘Focus on football and your individual challenge and you have and try to control the emotion it is bringing to you’.”

Emery is returning to Parc des Princes for the first time since his two-year spell as manager between 2016 and 2018 and he expects the French crowd to remain respectful.

“Of course Emiliano Martinez is a very important player for us, he is one of the best players in the world, the best goalkeeper in the world, he got the award for it in Paris,” Emery said.

“Football is to understand the supporters, to understand how you are helping your team.

“Every player, coaches, supporters, we have to try and understand to be respectful.

“I think it is only football, and tomorrow we are going to face PSG playing football. Their supporters are going to support them and hopefully being respectful.”

Martinez’s team-mate Youri Tielemans was nonplussed by Martinez’s pre-match theatrics.

“I don’t really care, I’m here to play the game, whatever happens with Emi as long as it happens respectfully in football terms then I don’t mind,” he said.

“I have got no idea (about the cap), to be honest. I don’t know, that’s probably his style, but the only thing I can say is that he’s ready for the game tomorrow, and he’s not spoken any differently than for any other game.

“I think he’s focused and he’s looking forward.”