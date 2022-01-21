Aston Villa’s No. 1 goalkeeperEmiliano Martinez has signed a contract extension to remain at the Premier League club until 2027.

The Argentina international joined the side ahead of the 2020/21 season from Arsenal and has been impressive for Steven Gerrard’s team. In his first season he equalled the record for most clean sheets in a campaign with 15 to his name.

He only made his international debut in June but was named as the favoured keeper for the Copa America final where he lifted the trophy. Martinez has gained respect across the footballing world and has received high praise from Lionel Messi.

The Argentine legend said: “Martinez is crucial. When opponents come to him, he always responds. He established himself in goal and we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world.”

The extension is the second Villa have announced in as many days as Kortney Hause re-signed until 2025 on Thursday. Hause said it’s an “exciting” time for the club, especially with Gerrard now in charge.

“I’m over the moon,” he told VillaTV. “It’s a big club, a big part of my life, big part of my football career. Since the day I signed, I’ve felt a real love for the club in terms of showing how much they wanted to bring me to the club.

“So from the first day I signed, I’ve felt loved and wanted and to extend for another three-and-a-half years…I’m very, very happy, I’m delighted.

“The players we’ve got here, the coach, coaching staff; it’s really, really exciting times for Aston Villa fans.”

The club are currently 13th in the league and 13 points outside of the top five.