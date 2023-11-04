Emma Hayes to leave Chelsea and ‘pursue a new opportunity outside the WSL’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, who has led the Blues to six Women’s Super League titles and five Women’s FA Cups during an unprecedented period of domestic dominance, has confirmed that she will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

A statement confirmed Hayes will be leaving the club to “pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football”.

Hayes, who led the Blues to a second WSL and FA Cup double last season, announced the news following a 6-0 away win at Aston Villa on Saturday.

The 47-year-old is one of the most successful coaches in the history of the women’s game, having won six WSL titles, five FA Cups, two League Cups and one Community Shield since joining Chelsea in 2012.

The English manager has been heavily linked with the vacant United States position ever since the departure of previous boss Vlatko Andonovski

Andonovski left after the four-time World Cup winners suffered a shock last-16 exit earlier this summer and the role is currently occupied by interim coach Twila Kilgore.

“Emma has been one of the biggest drivers of change in women’s football,” said Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley in a statement. “Her achievements at Chelsea are unrivalled and will live in the club’s history forever.

“Given everything she has contributed to Chelsea in over a decade with the club, and the legacy she leaves behind, we would never stand in her way when she felt it was the right time to pursue a new challenge.

“We are pleased that she will remain with the club for the remainder of the season to give us the time to identify her successor.

“There will be plenty of time to celebrate Emma’s many achievements at the club and to give her the farewell she deserves, but for now, as she always has been, Emma will be solely focused on making this season as successful as possible for Chelsea.”

