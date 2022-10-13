Jump to content

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes to take time away from football after emergency hysterectomy

Hayes said in a message to Chelsea fans: ‘I know you’ll respect that my health comes first and at this time I’ve got to prioritise what I need to do for me’

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 13 October 2022 15:32
<p>Emma Hayes led Chelsea to the WSL and FA Cup double last season </p>

Emma Hayes led Chelsea to the WSL and FA Cup double last season

(The FA via Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes will step away from football while she returns to full health following an emergency hysterectomy surgery last week.

Hayes released a statement in which she said she underwent the procedure last Tuesday due to her “ongoing battle with endometriosis”.

Hayes said she is now in recovery but that assistant coach Denise Reddy and general manager Paul Green will take charge of the Women’s Super League champions while she is away from the touchline.

The five-time WSL manager of the season did not say when she would return but said in a message to Chelsea fans: “I know you’ll respect that my health comes first and at this time I’ve got to prioritise what I need to do for me.

“I fully expect to make a full recovery and I look forward to seeing you in the foreseeable future.”

Hayes, 45, added that she would need “time and patience to return to full health”.

The Chelsea manager received an OBE in June for services to football, after taking the Blues to a new level of dominance last season.

Hayes led Chelsea to their third WSL title in a row while also beating Manchester City at Wembley to retain the Women’s FA Cup.

Her statement continued: ‘I just want to say thank you also to my amazing doctors, Dr Alex Laurence and Dr Sally Harris for their outstanding care. A huge thank you to our owners, the board and our HR director, Jo Stone, for the support they’ve shown and of course all of my family, staff and players.

‘We have built a tremendous team over many years and we’ve adopted a very multi-disciplinary approach so that if situations like this arise, we are capable of being able to respond to the challenge. We have full confidence in Paul, Denise and all of the staff.

‘We also know the team are very special and we have no doubt they’ll do everything to maintain their high standards.

‘To our fans, you’ve had to listen to me bellowing from the other side of the pitch every week but now I want to hear you even louder because I’ll be sitting at home watching the team on the television until my return.”

