Emma Hayes to take charge of USA after final season at Chelsea

Emma Hayes will take charge of the United States women’s national team after she leaves Chelsea at the end of the season.

The English manager, who has led Chelsea to six Women’s Super League titles and five Women’s FA Cups across a decade of domestic dominance, had already confirmed that this season would be her last with the Blues.

She will finish the 2023-24 Women’s Super League campaign with the Blues before she joins her new team two months before the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“This is a huge honour to be given the opportunity to coach the most incredible team in world football history,” Hayes said. “The feelings and connection I have for this team and for this country run deep. I’ve dreamed about coaching the USA for a long time so to get this opportunity is a dream come true.

Chelsea said Hayes would be leaving the club to “pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football” and the USA had yet to appoint a permanent successor to previous boss Vlatko Andonovski, who resigned following their last-16 exit at the Women’s World Cup last summer.

The USA entered the World Cup as defending champions but suffered their earliest-ever exit from the tournament following a penalty shootout defeat to Sweden. Twila Kilgore has been in interim charge since Andonovski’s resignation and will remain in charge until Hayes takes over at the end of the season, before taking up a role as an assistant coach.

She told a press conference before Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat of Everton: “The time is right. I will work with the club and do everything I can to make sure there is as good a transition as possible so my successor can have as much as success as I have.”

Hayes is a six-time WSL manager of the season and was named FIFA’s women’s manager of the year in 2021.

Her side currently top the table as they look to claim the title for a fifth successive campaign. The Blues’ bid for their first Champions League trophy continues on Wednesday away at Real Madrid in Group D.

Additional reporting by PA