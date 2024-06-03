Kylian Mbappe says Real Madrid move will be announced ‘tonight’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kylian Mbappe has revealed to French President Emmanuel Macron that his move to Real Madrid from Paris St Germain will be announced on Monday night.

The France forward was training with the national team ahead of this summer’s European Championship when he made the revelation.

He was captured on video by French broadcaster RMC Sport discussing his impending move to the newly-crowned Champions League winners.

When asked by Macron when the deal would be announced, Mbappe responded: “Tonight, tonight.”

It was widely reported on Sunday that the 25-year-old, who revealed earlier this year he would be leaving PSG this summer, had concluded a deal with the European champions.

The World Cup-winner would officially join Real on July 1, the day after his contract with the French club expires.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, initially on loan, with the move made permanent a year later for a reported £165.7million fee.

He has since won six Ligue 1 titles alongside numerous domestic cups, scoring 256 goals in 308 appearances for the Parisian outfit.

Champions League glory, however, has so far eluded him. PSG reached the final in 2020 but finished runners-up to Bayern Munich and lost at the last-four stage this year to Borussia Dortmund, who were beaten 2-0 at Wembley by Real on Saturday.