Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Attempt missed. Matteo Cancellieri (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sebastiano Luperto.
Francesco Caputo (Empoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Lazar Samardzic (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
Francesco Caputo (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lazar Samardzic (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Thauvin.
Foul by Ardian Ismajli (Empoli).
Attempt missed. Francesco Caputo (Empoli) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tommaso Baldanzi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Marco Silvestri.
Attempt saved. Razvan Marin (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Youssef Maleh (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Razvan Marin following a corner.
