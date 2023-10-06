Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1696611663

Empoli vs Udinese LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadio Carlo Castellani – Computer Gross Arena

Sports Staff
Friday 06 October 2023 16:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Empoli face Udinese in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696611617

Empoli vs Udinese

Attempt missed. Matteo Cancellieri (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sebastiano Luperto.

6 October 2023 18:00
1696611500

Empoli vs Udinese

Francesco Caputo (Empoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

6 October 2023 17:58
1696611463

Empoli vs Udinese

Attempt missed. Lazar Samardzic (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.

6 October 2023 17:57
1696611400

Empoli vs Udinese

Francesco Caputo (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6 October 2023 17:56
1696611363

Empoli vs Udinese

Attempt missed. Lazar Samardzic (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Thauvin.

6 October 2023 17:56
1696611023

Empoli vs Udinese

Foul by Ardian Ismajli (Empoli).

6 October 2023 17:50
1696611001

Empoli vs Udinese

Attempt missed. Francesco Caputo (Empoli) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tommaso Baldanzi with a cross following a corner.

6 October 2023 17:50
1696610966

Empoli vs Udinese

Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Marco Silvestri.

6 October 2023 17:49
1696610964

Empoli vs Udinese

Attempt saved. Razvan Marin (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

6 October 2023 17:49
1696610928

Empoli vs Udinese

Attempt missed. Youssef Maleh (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Razvan Marin following a corner.

6 October 2023 17:48

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in