How Chelsea missed out on Brazil wonderkid Endrick despite Cobham visit

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chelsea narrowly missed out on the signature of Brazilian wonderkid Endrick due to concerns over the price they’d have to pay for the teenager.

The 17-year-old has joined Real Madrid and will arrive at the Spanish club in July after they reached agreement with Palmeiras in 2022.

Considered one of the world’s most promising young players, Endrick made his Brazil debut in November and could again feature for the national side against England at Wembley.

The sought after left-footed forward was the subject of interest from many of Europe’s biggest clubs after starring in the Brazilian Championship, and Chelsea came close to securing his signing.

Indeed, Endrick’s agent has now revealed to the Daily Telegraph that his client’s parents even visited the club’s Cobham training ground, only for Chelsea to pull out of a deal.

“I think Real decided that they were never going to miss another talent like [Vinicius Jr} or Endrick after Neymar moved to Barcelona,” said Frederico Pena. “Maybe there is a lesson for Chelsea because they were in front at the start.

“The boy’s parents visited Cobham and were impressed, but Chelsea were worried about the fee and then when Real came in and were prepared to pay what Palmeiras wanted, it became almost impossible for them.”

Endrick will move to the Spanish capital after turning 18 next summer, joining compatriots Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo at the club.

Endrick made his debut for Brazil in November (Getty Images)

Real Madrid had previously agreed a similar deal to secure Vinicius Jr in 2018, and the forward has since fired them to two La Liga titles.

Saturday’s friendly at Wembley allows Endrick another chance to bolster his reputation in a Brazil side missing several key figures but Pena is certain that the occasion will not be too big for him.

“He is not a boy you will see laughing or smiling all the time like Vini or Neymar,” said Pena. “He is a different character to those guys, more reserved but very, very clever. He is learning Spanish and already started to learn English before that.

“It’s a big moment for him, for sure,” said Pena. “He’s already played in the Maracana for Brazil and he knows about Wembley and what it would mean to play there.

“Then there is the Bernabeu, which will soon be his home. Aged 17, it doesn’t get much better than that.”