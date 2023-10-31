Mammoth Vinicius Jr release clause revealed in new Real Madrid contract

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr has agreed a new contract extension with Real Madrid until the summer of 2027.

Vinicius’ previous contract was set to expire in 2024 and it has been reported that an updated deal includes a 1bn Euro (£874m) release clause, with the agreement having been struck some time before being made public.

In a video clip on Real’s social media, Vinicius said: “Hello Madrid fans, I am very happy to renew my contract. It is a dream for me.

“I hope I can continue here for many years, scoring many goals and winning many titles. Thank you very much for the love. Hala Madrid!”

A short statement on the club’s official website read: “Real Madrid and Vini Jr have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which remains linked to the club until June 30, 2027.”

After starting his career with Flamengo, Vinicius, 23, joined Real as an 18-year-old and has gone on to make 235 first-team appearances, scoring 63 goals.

Vinicius has won the LaLiga title twice as well as the Champions League in 2022, with his goal securing a 1-0 win over Liverpool in Paris.

At Monday night’s Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, Vinicius was presented with the Socrates Award for his work to fight social inequality in Brazil and the ongoing battle against racism.

Following defeat in El Clasico, reports emerged some Barcelona supporters had directed racist abuse towards the Real forward.

Speaking about the ongoing issues when accepting his award, Vinicius said: “It’s boring to have to talk about racism all the time, but it’s an important thing and I will talk about it as often as I have to.

“To have people abuse me at different stadiums is sad. I hope things can change, they are getting better. (But) LaLiga, Uefa and Fifa can do more to make sure these people are not here among us.”