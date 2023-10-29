Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Real Madrid’s victory over rivals FC Barcelona in El Clasico was marred by apparent racist chanting, aimed at Vinicius Jr towards the end of the match.

The Brazilian has frequently been targeted by supporters of other clubs over the past few years, with a large number of cases being filed by LaLiga to the national prosecutor.

Two Jude Bellingham goals saw Real come from behind to beat Barca, taking Los Blancos back to the top of the table - but it was the late substitution of Vinicius and the reaction from Barcelona fans which has led to potential further action.

Prior to the match, videos were circulating on social media showing Barcelona fans chanting “Vinicius, die”. And after Vinicus was removed by Carlo Ancelotti in stoppage time, the Brazilian slowly walking off and lifting his arms to the crowd, it is alleged that he suffered another barrage of racist abuse.

“La Liga has been working from the outset to identify the individuals involved in making racist insults and will file the relevant charges as is always the case,” a statement from Spain’s top flight said. “We are in direct contact with the police and FC Barcelona.”

Barcelona said: “We will always defend the values of football and sport such as respect for the opponent and we will investigate any racist insult that may have occurred this afternoon during the match against Real Madrid.”

Vinicius’ team have yet to make an official comment on the matter.

Last week, Sevilla officials removed one supporter from the stadium for “xenophobic and racist behaviour” during a match against Real Madrid. A police report was also filed.

LaLiga have asked for greater powers to punish clubs where fans are found guilty of racist abuse, whereas at present they insist they may only report incidents to the national authorities, who must then carry out their own investigations.

Vinicius was chosen in June to head up Fifa’s new anti-racism committee, run by players and advocating for greater punishments towards those found guilty of racist abuse.