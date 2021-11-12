England vs Albania LIVE: World Cup qualifier latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight
Follow live coverage as England look to take the next step towards qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup
Follow live coverage as England play Albania as they look to close in on a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup tonight.
Gareth Southgate’s side need four points from their remaining two qualifying games to ensure their place at next year’s tournament. They will have to get them without a host of first-team options, however, with Declan Rice joining Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount in being missing from this one.
The Three Lions will be hoping for a better performance than last time out at Wembley when they only managed draw against Hungary. “I don’t remember saying we underestimated them,” Southgate said. “Hungary came and defended really well. We didn’t play at the level we’ve hit this calendar year.
“We’ve had a good focus this week on making sure we’re on the front foot in the game and making sure that our pressing is better than it was that night and making sure we’re sharp with the ball and move it quickly. These teams are well organised and you’ve got to break down a packed defence. Our quality has got to come to the fore. But if you can win the ball higher up the pitch you can catch them when they are perhaps a little bit disorganised. They are things that we’ve had a good training week to focus on.”
Follow all the latest updates and analysis from Wembley:
Here come the teams. Harry Kane leads England out onto the Wembley pitch. The national anthems are played. Kick off is next...
Wembley is rocking now. Sweet Caroline is played throught he speakers and there’s a light show as we wait for the players to head onto the pitch.
The fans will be hoping for a good, dominating performance from England tonight. If they win they’ll pretty much be at the World Cup next year.
Gareth Southgate expects improved display from England and Harry Kane
Gareth Southgate expects an improved performance from England and mentally refreshed captain Harry Kane as his side look to all but wrap up World Cup qualification by beating Albania.
A sell-out crowd will flock to Wembley on Friday for the final home match of a mammoth international year that saw the Three Lions fall to an agonising Euro 2020 penalty shootout loss to Italy.
This will be Gareth Southgate’s 67th match in charge of England, the joint-most of any England manager since Sir Bobby Robson left in 1990, equalling Sven-Goran Eriksson’s tally between 2001 and 2006.
Southgate has already won more games (42) than Eriksson (40), with only Sam Allardyce (100 per cent, from one game) and Fabio Capello (67 per cent) having a better win ratio for England than Southgate (64 per cent).
England have never fallen behind in their five games against Albania, only facing Turkey (eleven times), Andorra and Colombia (six times each) more often without trailing for a single minute in their international history.
The Three Lions are unbeaten in their last 18 matches in all competitions, their best unbeaten run since going 19 in a row without defeat between November 1965 and November 1966.
But, Albania have won three of their four away 2022 World Cup qualifiers (L1) – in their previous 12 World Cup qualifying campaigns, they only won four away matches (P52 W4 D7 L41).
Warm-ups underway
The England players got a loud cheer as they made their way out onto the pitch the warm-ups. There are already a decent amount of fans in the stadium, waving flags and cheering the players on.
Should be a good atmosphere tonight.
England will hope collective strength can raise struggling individuals as Albania visit Wembley
Gareth Southgate’s England are close to qualifying for a World Cup, but have never felt further way from the form that fired their last tournament.
A core of the Euro 2020 team are very suddenly suffering some of their worst club issues for some time. The four points needed to secure qualification for Qatar 2022 are offset by the reality that at least six of the summer’s starters have been struggling for form.
Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire have been the subject of unwelcome focus at Manchester United, with Jadon Sancho barely able to get on the pitch to get any focus.
Admittedly, Jack Grealish is going through the process of adapting to Pep Guardiola’s football, but is some way off excelling. While Raheem Sterling consequently remains in and out of the City team.
The most conspicuous of all is the most important of all: Harry Kane. England’s normally free-scoring striker has only hit one goal in the Premier League this season, while the last qualifier – that disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Hungary – was the first in 15 where he failed to score.
England have won their opening five games against Albania. They’ve won their first six games in all competitions against six different teams previously (Ireland, France, Finland, Luxembourg, San Marino, and Andorra).
Eight of England’s last ten goals against Albania have been scored in the second half, with Harry Kane’s 38th minute strike in March and Michael Owen’s goal in the 44th minute in September 2001 the only exceptions in this run.
The last home game of the year
England boss Gareth Southgate has said the goal is to win these last two matches of the year, against Albania and San Marino.
If the Three Lions can do that, and they should, it’ll complete a calendar year of 19 matches with just one defeat, in the Euro 2020 final in a penalty shootout against Italy.
Tonight’s clash with Albania is the last home game of the year and a packed house at Wembley is waiting to see if England can qualify for the World Cup this evening.
A different formation
England look set to play a 3-4-3 formation against Albania this evening in a change to Gareth Southgate’s pre-arranged plans.
The absences of Mason Mount and Declan Rice have forced Southgate’s hand and the England boss elected to bolster the midfield with Chelsea’s in form wingbacks, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.
