Albania visit Wembley Stadium hoping to put the pressure on World Cup qualifying Group I leaders England.

Gareth Southgate’s team are yet to be beaten in their qualifying campaign though have been held by Poland and Hungary in their last two international breaks.

Goals from Harry Kane and Mason Mount took them to a reasonably comfortable 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture, but the Chelsea midfielder will miss this clash after dental surgery.

Albania are five points behind England and third in the group.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.

When is it?

The match at Wembley will kick-off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 12 November.

How can I watch it?

ITV will show live coverage of the fixture in the UK, with coverage due to begin at 7pm. The game can also be watched live via the ITV Hub app or website.

Team News

England will be without Mason Mount, who underwent dental surgery earlier this week and is also doubtful for the encounter with San Marino.

Gareth Southgate is similarly concerned about the availability of Luke Shaw, who is going through the concussion protocols having suffered a brain injury and did not join up with the squad on Monday as planned, while James Ward-Prowse is ill and has withdrawn.

Marcus Rashford is also working on regaining full fitness, though Emile Smith Rowe has earned a first England call-up and could press for a debut.

For Albania, Armando Broja’s return from an ankle injury for Southampton last weekend was timely, but Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha has a knee issue and is doubtful.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; James, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Henderson, Rice; Sterling, Grealish, Foden; Kane.

Albania: Berisha; Hysaj, Ismajli, Kumbulla, Veseli; Ramadani, Bare, Bajrami; Roshi, Broja, Uzuni.

Odds

England 2/17

Draw 8/1

Albania 28/1

Prediction

England should have too much quality for Albania, a well-organised side under Edoardo Reja but perhaps one that will struggle to exploit any defensive vulnerabilities that Southgate’s team might have. England 3-1 Albania