England face what should be a routine task to pick up another three points and close in on automatic qualification for the Qatar World Cup on Saturday night as they face Andorra. There was pre-match drama the day prior to the match as the Estadi Nacional caught fire, but the damage was limited to pitchside and the game will go ahead.
In Group I, the Three Lions drew last time out in Poland but have won the other five of their six games so far and victory here, which is expected by all, will put them a maximum of six points from reaching next year’s finals.
Gareth Southgate will be keen to see some of his fringe options put on a performance of note against the minnows, but it could still be a trial of patience to break down a team which will attempt to stifle England in the same way they did for long stretches at Wembley, before an eventual 4-0 win for the home side. Follow all the live updates as England face Andorra below:
3 mins: Marc Garcia tackles Bukayo Saka and gives England an early free kick over on the right wing. James Ward-Prowse swings the set piece into the box where Conor Coady and Max Llovera challenge for the ball. The Andorran defender does just enough to get above Coady and he knocks the ball behind for a corner.
Kick off: Andorra get the match underway after a couple of false starts. A long ball comes up the pitch and is won by John Stones. Andorra managed just one attempt on their way to a 4-0 defeat at Wembley on 5th September so expect England to see lots of the ball.
Here come the teams
There’s a reduced crowd capacity of around 2,300 watching in the stadium tonight with about half of them being England fans. The players head out onto the pitch and get a warm welcome from the waiting fans.
Pre-match thoughts of Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate spoke to ITV before kick off touching on the topics of the artificial pitch, Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham’s recall. He said:
Away days
A few hundred England fans have travelled to Andorra which is located in the high mountains of the Pyrenees between France and Spain.
For context the population of Andorra is around 79,300 and the capacity of Wembley is around 90,000.
This is the first England away game since Covid travel restrictions were lifted and the fans will be ready to enjoy themselves tonight.
Closing in on kick off
Kick off is just 15 minutes away. England are going through their final warm ups.
Most of the team this evening are seen as second choices to Gareth Southgate’s preferred starting XI so they’ll want to take this opportunity to impress.
Togetherness and problem-solving highlight England’s improvement ahead of Andorra clash
As Gareth Southgate reflects on the half-decade anniversary of his time in the England job, he makes a striking revelation. When he first started to pick squads, and call around, “there were several players that weren’t interested in coming”.
The squad’s joy at joining up is now one of his greatest sources of pride from this period in the job.
“Now the players are desperate to be a part of it even though they haven’t quite been in the initial squad selected, so for me that’s a good feel for the way the players are, the way the camps are, that they enjoy coming and they want to be a part of it.”
There is always more to take from the match for the manager than merely an expected three points
Any chance for Andorra?
England have only trailed for eight minutes and 53 seconds across their last 16 international matches, all of which came during the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.
They have only fallen behind in two of their last 24 World Cup qualifiers, against Scotland in June 2017 (drew 2-2) and Slovakia in September 2017 (won 2-1).
This is going to be a tough one for the hosts.
All female refereeing team
It’s a pretty momentous occasion as tonight’s game will be refereed by an all-female team.
Ukrainian Kateryna Monzul, becomes the first woman to referee an England men’s match and fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko are the assistant referees for the game.
The same female trio were in action a week ago for FC Copenhagen’s Europa Conference League victory over Lincoln Red Imps.
Born in Kharkiv, Monzul started officiating Ukrainian First League fixtures in 2011 and five years later broke new ground as the first female to referee a game in the Ukrainian Premier League.
"For us it is almost irrelevant, the quality of the official is important, not the gender," said Gareth Southgate. “We are looking forward to being a part of what is a special occasion."
Gareth Southgate: Players can be influenced by vaccine ‘conspiracy theories’
Playing for England comes with a great deal of public interest and footballers are often drawn into issues concerning wider society due to their fame. This week the topic of conversation concerns professional footballers getting the Covid-19 vaccine.
Gareth Southgate admits criticism of his public support for the Covid vaccination programme could make others think twice about discussing the issue – suggesting “conspiracy theories” could be preventing players from getting jabbed.
The England manager presented a video after Euro 2020 urging people to get vaccinated and was abused online as a result.
The uptake of the vaccine among professional footballers has been sporadic, with Southgate admitting he is unsure how many of his current England squad have received both doses.
