England vs Australia LIVE: Team news and line-ups from international friendly

✕ Close Maguire: "Becks called me" to help with fan abuse

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England football team are back in action for rare international friendly when they take on Australia at Wembley this evening. It is their first game since being confirmed as co-hosts of Euro 2028 and Gareth Southgate will use the opportunity to warm-up up his squad ahead of for next week’s more crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

Southgate will look to use this fixture as an opportunity to try out new partnerships and welcome a few less-familiar faces onto the international stage. Levi Colwill and Eddie Nketiah are the two uncapped players in the Three Lions’ squad, but a further nine players have won fewer than 10 caps apiece.

Australia reached the round of 16 at the Fifa World Cup before losing to eventual winners Argentina, but they have only won once in four matches since then.

“This will be a good challenge for us as Australia performed well at the World Cup despite against having four tough opponents,” said Southgate, “I imagine there will be a strong Aussie contingent in London for both games. We all know the sporting rivalry between our two countries and that alone will add an extra edge.”

Follow the action from Wembley and get all the latest odds and tips for the match right here: