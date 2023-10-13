England vs Australia LIVE: Team news and line-ups from international friendly
The Three Lions kick off their October matches with a friendly against the Socceroos at Wembley
England football team are back in action for rare international friendly when they take on Australia at Wembley this evening. It is their first game since being confirmed as co-hosts of Euro 2028 and Gareth Southgate will use the opportunity to warm-up up his squad ahead of for next week’s more crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.
Southgate will look to use this fixture as an opportunity to try out new partnerships and welcome a few less-familiar faces onto the international stage. Levi Colwill and Eddie Nketiah are the two uncapped players in the Three Lions’ squad, but a further nine players have won fewer than 10 caps apiece.
Australia reached the round of 16 at the Fifa World Cup before losing to eventual winners Argentina, but they have only won once in four matches since then.
“This will be a good challenge for us as Australia performed well at the World Cup despite against having four tough opponents,” said Southgate, “I imagine there will be a strong Aussie contingent in London for both games. We all know the sporting rivalry between our two countries and that alone will add an extra edge.”
Follow the action from Wembley and get all the latest odds and tips for the match right here:
FA announces how it is acknowledging the conflicts in Israel and Palestine
The FA has released a statement announcing how they are going to acknowledge the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine which has been in the news this week.
The statement reads: “On Friday evening, we will remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine.
“Our thoughts are with them, and their families and friends in England and Australia and with all the communities who are affected by this ongoing conflict. We stand for humanity and an end to the death, violence, fear and suffering.
“England and Australia players will wear black armbands during their match at Wembley Stadium and there will also be a period of silence held before kick off.
“Following discussions with partners and external stakeholders, we will only permit flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality for the competing nations inside Wembley Stadium for the upcoming matches against Australia [13 Oct] and Italy [17 Oct].
“The British Red Cross have also launched an emergency appeal to support the people affected by the humanitarian crisis in the region, and we will promote this appeal within the stadium on Friday.”
England’s Ollie Watkins: ‘I used to shop in Sainsbury’s ... then I came to Aston Villa and I couldn’t’
Ollie Watkins is the man of the moment: seven goals and four assists this season in a free-flowing Aston Villa side, including a recent hat-trick against Brighton in front of Gareth Southgate, meant it wasn’t a surprise when he was called up to play for England last week, 18 months after his last cap.
Except that three weeks ago, he wasn’t the man at all. He still hadn’t scored in the Premier League. He was struggling to take chances and he was getting some stick, which is why he celebrated his first league goal of the season, against Chelsea in late September, with his fingers in his ears. Zoom out and his form has been exceptional for a year, but criticism is never far away.
“I think all fans are quite fickle,” Watkins says. “If you go a few games without a goal, people will be saying, ‘he’s on a drought, he can’t score’. Then I score four goals in two games and everyone kind of loves you.”
Ollie Watkins: ‘I used to shop in Sainsbury’s ... I came to Villa and I couldn’t’
Interview: The striker, who is thriving for Unai Emery’s Villa and is back in the England squad, discusses fame, shunning social media and why he doesn’t like shopping
England vs Australia
Australia last faced a European nation in a friendly in June 2018, beating Hungary 2-1.
Indeed, the Socceroos have won their last two friendlies with European nations (also 4-0 versus Czechia in June 2018), after losing nine of their previous 12 (won one, drawn two).
Ange Postecoglou inspires Australia ahead of Three Lions clash
Australia manager Graham Arnold says he used Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou to try and inspire his side before their friendly against England.
Arnold spoke to Postecoglou and former Australia head coach Guus Hiddink asking them to speak to his players before tonight’s game.
"The speeches by Ange were very similar to what we’ve been saying for years," said Arnold, "Doing it for the kids in Australia, the nation and the supporters."
England vs Australia
England and Australia will face at Wembley for the very first time. Only two nations have ever beaten the Three Lions in their first game against them at the national stadium – Hungary in 1953 (6-3) and Sweden in 1959 (3-2).
Experimental England side must have right mindset against Australia, says Southgate
Gareth Southgate wants England’s players to be mentally “spot on” and grab their opportunity to impress as he experiments against old sporting rivals Australia.
The Three Lions can seal their place at next summer’s European Championships when they host holders Italy at Wembley in Tuesday’s Group C encounter.
Experimental England side must have right mindset against Australia, says Southgate
Gareth Southgate wants England’s players to be mentally “spot on” and grab their opportunity to impress as he experiments against old sporting rivals Australia. The Three Lions can seal their place at next summer’s European Championships when they host holders Italy at Wembley in Tuesday’s Group C encounter. Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 final two years ago. But ahead of the qualifier, Southgate’s side will face Australia in London. “Our mindset has got to be spot on,” he said ahead of kick-off. “Equally, we’ve still got a bit of work to do to qualify for the European Championships but we’re potentially six games away from that. We have good players and we need to give people opportunities to show what they can do.”
England vs Australia prediction
Perhaps the game might get a bit more spicy than some previous friendlies have been noted for, on account of the natural sporting rivalry that occurs between these two nations, but ultimately the gap in quality should prove significant.
England 3-1 Australia.
England vs Australia predicted line-ups
England XI: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Colwill, Trippier; Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham; Bowen, Kane, Maddison
Australia XI: Ryan; Miller, Rowles, Burgess, Behich; Irvine, Luongo, Baccus, O’Neill; Duke, Mabil
England vs Australia team news
Gareth Southgate might opt to shuffle the pack before the Italy match but he has habitually kept a fairly consistent core and just altered a few players around them.
As such, the in-form Jarrod Bowen will be one hoping to get a chance, while Trent Alexander-Arnold may get another run-out in midfield in a non-competitive environment having missed out on the last international break through injury.
Levi Colwill has impressed for Chelsea so could get a look-in in defence, be it centrally or on the left given no natural left-backs are in the squad.
Australia are without a host of regulars including Ajdin Hrustic, Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren and Bailey Wright - plus Aaron Mooy, who has retired.
How to watch England vs Australia
The Three Lions face the Socceroos on Friday 13 October 2023 at Wembley, with kick-off set for 7:45pm BST.
All of England’s fixtures outside of international tournaments are for now screened free to air on Channel 4, and can be streamed on the Channel 4 website and app.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies