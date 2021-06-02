England have named their final 26-man squad for the European Championships and now Gareth Southgate’s men will head into their first of two warm-up games, as they face Austria at the Riverside Stadium.

The Three Lions and the supporters are in typically optimistic mood pre-tournament, with a host of faces in the squad having featured in the Europa League and Champions League final recently.

With another game against Romania still to come before Euro 2020 starts, this game is a chance for a few who might not be in the initial line-up to impress and stake their own claim, while some might also be glad of the chance for minutes on the pitch after injuries.

Austria also have two warm-up games, with this one to come before they face Slovakia at the weekend, then starting their Euro 2020 campaign against North Macedonia.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, 2 June at the Riverside Stadium, home of Middlesbrough.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV 1 and can be streamed online via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Gareth Southgate isn’t likely to call upon any of the Chelsea or Manchester City players involved in the weekend’s Champions League final. There are also lingering fitness issues over Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, while Jesse Lingard will feature in this game despite not being in England’s final 26.

Austria still have decisions to make over the first-choice midfield, which has chopped and changed in recent qualifiers. David Alaba’s role is also not as defined as at club level - he has played both left-back and left midfield of late, as well as his usual forays from midfield for the national team.

Predicted line-ups

ENG - Pickford, Trippier, Coady, Mings, Shaw, Rice, Phillips, Saka, Lingard, Grealish, Kane

AUT - A Schlager, Lainer, Dragovic, Lienhart, Alaba, X Schlager, Ilsanker, Baumgartner, Grillitsch, Sabitzer, Kalajdzic

Odds

England - 17/35

Draw - 19/5

Austria - 8/1

Prediction

The Three Lions to ramp up that pre-tournament over-optimism with a win and a stand-out player who isn’t usually in the first-choice XI to stake their claim for a starring role at Euro 2020. England 2-1 Austria.