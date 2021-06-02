England face their first warm-up friendly ahead of Euro 2020 on Wednesday night, as they face Austria at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.

The Three Lions have a few injury worries as the tournament approaches, but Gareth Southgate named his squad of 26 on Tuesday and is confident that the likes of Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson can play their part this summer.

England have won their last four matches across all competitions and will be hoping to head into the Euros on a high after further positive results against Austria and then Romania.

For their part, Austria have won just one of their last four - though had won six of their last seven prior to that.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, 2 June at the Riverside Stadium, home of Middlesbrough.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV 1 and can be streamed online via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Gareth Southgate isn’t likely to call upon any of the Chelsea or Manchester City players involved in the weekend’s Champions League final. There are also lingering fitness issues over Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, while Jesse Lingard will feature in this game despite not being in England’s final 26.

Austria still have decisions to make over the first-choice midfield, which has chopped and changed in recent qualifiers. David Alaba’s role is also not as defined as at club level - he has played both left-back and left midfield of late, as well as his usual forays from midfield for the national team.

Predicted line-ups

ENG - Pickford, Trippier, Coady, Mings, Shaw, Rice, Phillips, Saka, Lingard, Grealish, Kane

AUT - A Schlager, Lainer, Dragovic, Lienhart, Alaba, X Schlager, Ilsanker, Baumgartner, Grillitsch, Sabitzer, Kalajdzic

Odds

England - 17/35

Draw - 19/5

Austria - 8/1

Prediction

The Three Lions to ramp up that pre-tournament over-optimism with a win and a stand-out player who isn’t usually in the first-choice XI to stake their claim for a starring role at Euro 2020. England 2-1 Austria.