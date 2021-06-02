Austria are England’s first opponents as they aim for glory this summer - though the intention here will be to assess squad options and build fitness, rather than go all-out for victory for Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions boss named his final 26-man squad for Euro 2020 on Tuesday, though several of those players are still unavailable after their end-of-season exploits and Jesse Lingard, omitted from the squad, is set to feature in Wednesday’s friendly.

There’s also a question over which right-back will feature in each friendly, with Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier in the England squad.

Austria will look to the likes of Marcel Sabitzer to aid their own push for improvement and success this summer, but come into this match after a big defeat to Denmark in a World Cup qualifier.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, 2 June at the Riverside Stadium, home of Middlesbrough.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV 1 and can be streamed online via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Gareth Southgate isn’t likely to call upon any of the Chelsea or Manchester City players involved in the weekend’s Champions League final. There are also lingering fitness issues over Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, while Jesse Lingard will feature in this game despite not being in England’s final 26.

Austria still have decisions to make over the first-choice midfield, which has chopped and changed in recent qualifiers. David Alaba’s role is also not as defined as at club level - he has played both left-back and left midfield of late, as well as his usual forays from midfield for the national team.

Predicted line-ups

ENG - Pickford, Trippier, Coady, Mings, Shaw, Rice, Phillips, Saka, Lingard, Grealish, Kane

AUT - A Schlager, Lainer, Dragovic, Lienhart, Alaba, X Schlager, Ilsanker, Baumgartner, Grillitsch, Sabitzer, Kalajdzic

Odds

England - 17/35

Draw - 19/5

Austria - 8/1

Prediction

The Three Lions to ramp up that pre-tournament over-optimism with a win and a stand-out player who isn’t usually in the first-choice XI to stake their claim for a starring role at Euro 2020. England 2-1 Austria.