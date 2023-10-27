✕ Close Sir Bobby Charlton: Premier League managers pay tribute as England World Cup winner dies at 86

England returned to winning ways as the Lionesses beat Belgium in the Women’s Nations League clash in Leicester.

The European champions and World Cup runners-up defeated Scotland in Sunderland to open their Nations League campaign but then suffered just their third defeat under Sarina Wiegman in a 2-1 loss at the Netherlands.

The result had put England in third place in Group A1 ahead of the double-header against Belgium, who lead the standings on four points following their win against Scotland and draw against the Netherlands.

But the Lionesses found just enough on the night to beat Belgium, although it was far from the clinical performance they would have wanted. Despite dominating possession and chances, they were only able to find the net once and that left the game more open than it could have been.

The Lionesses must win their group to advance to the Nations League Finals, and must then get through the semi-finals to book Team GB’s qualification spot for next summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

