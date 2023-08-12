Player ratings from England’s win over Colombia as Alessia Russo stars and scores winning goal
England 2-1 Colombia: Lauren Hemp also on the scoreboard before Lionesses’ defence holds firm
England beat Colombia 2-1 in the Women’s World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, booking their spot in the semis where they will face co-hosts Australia.
Here are the player ratings from the last-eight win over their South American opponents.
MARY EARPS: Whether it was intended as a cross or a shot, Earps will be disappointed to have been beaten by the looping effort from Leicy Santos which gave Colombia the lead. Made one solid save from Lorena Bedoya’s long-range effort. 5 (out of 10).
JESS CARTER: Initially struggled to deal with the pace of Linda Caicedo but adjusted well and limited the threat of the Real Madrid star. 7.
MILLIE BRIGHT: As dependable as ever, winning almost everything in the air and making a couple of key blocks as Colombia pushed for an equaliser. 7.
ALEX GREENWOOD: Another assured performance at the back, highlighted by a vital interception as Mayra Ramirez looked set to have a clear sight of goal. 8.
LUCY BRONZE: Always a willing outlet on the right and an aerial threat in the penalty area. Combined well with Carter to stifle Caicedo. 7.
GEORGIA STANWAY: Set up Russo for England‘s second goal, albeit with a bit of assistance from Daniela Arias, but was otherwise a somewhat peripheral figure. 6.
KEIRA WALSH: Still looked some way short of her best in her second match back from injury but helped protect the defence well in the latter stages. 6.
RACHEL DALY: Guilty of allowing Santos too much time and space to give Colombia the lead but responded well and had two headers on target. 6.
ELLA TOONE: Replaced the suspended Lauren James but struggled to make much of an impact on the contest. 5.
ALESSIA RUSSO: Reacted quickly when Catalina Perez inexplicably spilled the ball to help set up Hemp for the equaliser and drilled a superb finish into the bottom corner to give England the lead. 8.
LAUREN HEMP: Pounced on a blunder from Colombia’s goalkeeper to stab in the equaliser in first-half stoppage time and turned in a tireless display. 7.
SUBSTITUTES
CHLOE KELLY (for Russo, 84): The Euro 2022 final match-winner had little opportunity to impress. 5.
BETHANY ENGLAND (for Hemp, 90+3): Saw almost nothing of the ball as England closed the game out. 5.
