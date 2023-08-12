Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of the oldest sporting rivalries will be played on a new stage, after England overcame yet another new problem. A first comeback of this Women’s World Cup will ensure Sarina Wiegman’s side return to Stadium Australia to play the hosts in Wednesday’s semi-final, in what is set to be the grandest occasion of this thrilling tournament so far.

England once more avoided succumbing to a surprise exit, as they began to show the sort of quality everyone has long expected in this tenacious 2-1 victory over Colombia.

The invigorating South American side deserve huge credit for bringing that out of the European champions, as they became the first side to take the lead against them at this World Cup. And there was so briefly the possibility they could put them out.

Something was different with this England, though, that could well be crucial against Australia. Alessia Russo almost summed it up by offering that huge moment: a fine finish to win it.

As good as Nigeria were in that last-16 game, there was a sense of England playing the occasion and letting the tension of a first knockout game get to them. Had they gone behind in that match, it was more doubtful whether they could have hauled it back. Not so here.

Hugely influential to that was that so many players looked back to their best. Georgia Stanway offered her own best display of the World Cup, growing into it in the way she did at Euro 2022. Lauren Hemp was winning everything and running the game, having brought England back from defeat with her equaliser.

Russo then ensured yet another massive goal and a moment that may prove transformative for her own campaign. The finish was brilliant but the touch to set it up perhaps even better. The manner in which she flicked it was sublime.

Colombia’s Leicy Santos celebrates scoring on 44 minutes (Reuters)

There was an element of ragged desperation about England at times, but that was inevitable when an opposition side are fighting for the moment of their lives. Colombia had nothing to lose in the last few minutes but had exactly the attackers – especially in the livewire Linda Caicedo – to play like that.

They just took the wrong decision too often and England’s defence got their timing just right.

That brought relief, and this World Cup has taken so much out of them, but there is suddenly a sense they are in good shape going into the biggest test so far.

A lot of this match actually produced England’s best football of the tournament. They were assertive but elaborate, willing to play the ball around in fine patterns. There were a few moves when it looked like they could just pass their way right through Colombia.

It all looked so highly controlled… until the moment it wasn’t. That was what made this quarter-final so engaging. Colombia had an edge that constantly disrupted England just as momentum was building, as well as a willingness to try things.

Lauren Hemp celebrates after scoring a stoppage-time equaliser in the first half (AP)

The great question will be whether Leicy was actually trying to beat Earps with that first goal, but one argument in favour comes from the fact she wasn’t the first Colombian to attempt such an effort from out wide. Caicedo had done it minutes before.

The idea had at least been planted. Either way, the ball ended up in the back of the net from Leicy’s wide effort. It was indicative of the unpredictability of this match.

It was also unprecedented. England were behind for the first time in this World Cup and the first time in any tournament match since the quarter-final against Spain in Euro 2022.

They responded superbly. There was a sharpness about everything England did, with Stanway bringing real danger at the edge of the Colombian box.

Russo’s 63rd-minute effort was decisive for the Lionesses (EPA)

That defence quickly buckled. From the kind of crossfield ball that constantly brought opportunity for England, Colombian goalkeeper Catalina Perez fumbled and a deflection allowed Hemp to force the ball home.

The conviction could be seen in the celebration. England had an impetus. They could have done with a longer stoppage time. It was half time at the wrong time.

But Russo ensured it didn’t matter. She got her touch absolutely right for that 63rd-minute moment of opportunism and took her chance brilliantly. The ball was drilled into the corner with no doubt or hesitation whatsoever.

You couldn’t quite say the same about the last 15 minutes. Colombia went at England with everything. Earps made good for any suggestion she was poor for the goal with one brilliant save from a rasping Lorena Bedoya long shot. She then bought England time in that canny way she does, dropping onto caught balls, disrupting the opposition. It was only a mirror of what Colombia had done to England earlier.

Wiegman’s team battled through it. They again showed their fight, but something more. That is going to be essential on Wednesday because that is going to be a rivalry, a battle, but also so much more.