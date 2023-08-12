England vs Colombia LIVE: Women’s World Cup team news and build-up as Australia face France
England play Colombia for a place in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals in Sydney, with the winner facing either Australia or France in the last four
England face Colombia in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals as the Lionesses continue their knockout campaign in Sydney.
The European champions survived a major scare against Nigeria in the last-16, and know they will need to improve when they take on a dangerous Colombia side, who shocked heavyweights Germany in the group stages.
Sarina Wiegman’s side are without star forward Lauren James, who will be suspended for the quarter-final after the 21-year-old stamped on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie.
The Lionesses will know who could await them in the semi-finals before facing Colombia, as hosts Australia take on France in Brisbane. There will be a new winner of the Women’s World Cup this year after Sweden knocked out Japan on Friday, setting up a clash with Spain on the other side of the draw.
Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-0 France
Sam Kerr is on! The Australia captain is introduced with 55 minutes on the clock - and the noise in the stadium in Brisbane is incredible.
Australia nearly score too, as Raso’s shot is saved!
Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-0 France
Chance! Australia start well after the break, and Mary Fowler has a great chance to play in Caitlin Foord as the Matildas come forward.
But Fowler shoots instead, and it is deflected harmlessly wide.
And here comes Sam Kerr!
Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Colombia
Mary Earps said England have not dwelled on the loss of influential striker Lauren James from their World Cup quarter-final clash with Colombia.
A standout in the group stage, James was shown a red card in the European champions’ shootout victory over Nigeria in the last-16 after a stamp to the back of Michelle Alozie. She was suspended two games after a disciplinary review.
“To be honest with you, it’s not something that we’ve really spoken a lot about, because we’re so focused on the game,” Earps told reporters on Friday. “Naturally, we want everybody to be available at all times. But the situation is what it is.
England coach Sarina Wiegman said they approach the 21-year-old’s absence as they did that of Keira Walsh, who missed a game-and-a-half with a knee injury.
“We have a squad of 23... and now we miss another player,” Wiegman said. “It’s just a team effort, and we support each other and we fill in places that come free.”
HALF TIME: Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-0 France
Half time! It’s goalless at the break in Brisbane, but how?! Mary Fowler is denied by a brilliant goalline block from France defender Élisa De Almeida, denying an open goal!
France were the better team to start, but Australia grew into it before half-time.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Colombia
Another problem for the Lionesses to fix?
As Sarina Wiegman gathered with her staff in Lang Park, the mood was really one of relief rather than raucous celebration; puffed cheeks instead of pumped fists.
The England manager admitted she felt “10 years older” after Nigeria put her team through it for well over two hours. This unprecedented World Cup may be losing most of the biggest names, but nobody will be able to say the path was easy if the European champions do get to the final here. Quite the opposite, and for reasons greater than the fact Nigeria have clearly been underestimated.
Wiegman actually said it was as “intense” a game as she’s ever faced. One other reason for that, however, is exactly why this tournament has been so arduous as a whole.
Every time the manager solves one problem, it feels like an even bigger one presents itself. There’s always something bigger to fix.
Now, after impressively reshaping the team in the wake of Keira Walsh’s absence, she has to do so again for Lauren James’ red-card suspension.
By Miguel Delaney
In World Cup of revolving problems, Sarina Wiegman has another to solve
The England manager admitted she has ‘never experienced so many problems’ as Lauren James faces being suspended for the rest of the World Cup
Women’s World Cup: Australia vs France
These teams seem quite evenly matched and neither has come particularly close to finding an opener since France’s 12th minute chance.
But in the 32nd minute, Lakrar had another chance from an angle, but Mackenzie Arnold was able to make a parried save at the near post and it remains goalless.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Colombia
The lowdown on Colombia
Pedigree: At 25th, the South Americans are the lowest placed of the quarter-finalists in FIFA’s rankings, but, having already helped see off one of the pre-tournament favourites Germany in the group stage, they cannot be under-estimated. Runners-up to Brazil in last year’s Copa America Femenina, they travelled to Australia and New Zealand not only determined to better their previous best of reaching the last 16 in Canada in 2015, but of making a significant impression. Victory over an England side who, barring their thumping 6-1 Group D victory over China, have not been at their best, would certainly do that.
Style of play: Colombia have been described as “raw” in their approach to the game, an expression which says as much about their physicality - a behind-closed-doors warm-up game against the Republic of Ireland was abandoned at Ireland’s request after a bruising 20 minutes - as it does their freedom of expression. Abadia is not afraid to tinker with a system in which it is pace out wide which provides the threat, although his team is based on the solid foundation of a back four which have conceded only two goals so far in the tournament.
Women’s World Cup: Australia vs France
Chance! France came close to finding the opener.
Maelle Lakrar was picked out at the far post but her first-time effort from close range just bounced over the bar.
It is a sign of intent from the French women’s team, who have had the majority of the possession so far.
Women’s World Cup: Australia vs France
There were few clear-cut chances in the opneing 10 minutes as both sides tested each other out.
The crowd did their best to put their support behind the home side, with cheers every time they cleared the ball or managed to get towards the French goal.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Colombia
The lowdown on Colombia
Coach: Renowned for developing talent, 67-year-old Nelson Abadia initially learned his trade in youth and lower-division football and has worked across South America. After a spell in charge of the America de Cali women’s team, he was appointed Colombia boss in 2017 and guided them to World Cup qualification via an impressive Copa America Femenina campaign.
Key players: Two women at opposite ends of their careers have carried the nation’s hopes in some style Down Under. Inspirational skipper Catalina Usme, 33, and Real Madrid’s 18-year-old Linda Caicedo, widely regarded as a superstar in the making, have each scored two of the five goals they have managed in the competition to date. As well as Usme and Caicedo, who finished top scorer in the Colombian league as a 14-year-old, Abadia has Atletico Madrid midfielder Leicy Santos, Levante forward Mayra Ramirez and Real Sociedad defender Manuela Venegas at his disposal.
