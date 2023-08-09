Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England will play Colombia in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals after the South American side defeated Jamaica 1-0 to set up a meeting with the Lionesses in Sydney on Saturday.

Catalina Usme’s composed second-half finish was enough to send Colombia through to their first ever Women’s World Cup quarter-final, with Jamaica unable to respond after conceding their first goal of the tournament.

Led by 18-year-old star forward Linda Caicedo and backed by a loud and passionate travelling support, Colombia caused a major shock in the group stages to stun two-time champions Germany and top Group H.

England survived a major scare to defeat Nigeria on penalties on Monday after having to play with 10 players in extra time following Lauren James’ red card. Sarina Wiegman must now wait to discover the extent of her star forward’s suspension, which is set to be decided by a disciplinary panel.

On the other side of the draw, France thrashed Morocco 4-0 to set up a mouthwatering clash against Australia, after the co-hosts comfortably defeated Denmark.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lionesses’ next challenge in Australia:

Who do England play next at the World Cup?

After beating Nigeria on penalties, the Lionesses will play Colombia in the quarter-finals. The quarter-final will be played on Saturday 12 August at 11:30am BST at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium and the match will be shown on ITV 1.

What were England’s group results?

22 July - England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane)

28 July - England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney)

1 August - China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide)

What is England’s potential path to the final?

As group winners

7 August: Last 16

England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties (08:30, Brisbane) - Live on BBC One

12 August: Quarter-final

England vs Colombia (11:30, Sydney) - Live on ITV 1

16 August: Semi-final

(England vs Colombia) vs (Australia vs France) (11:00, Sydney)

20 August: Final

(England vs Colombia / Australia vs France) vs (Spain vs Netherlands / Japan vs Sweden) 11:00, Sydney)

Knockout stages

Saturday 5 August

Match 49: Switzerland 1-5 Spain (06:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Match 50: Japan 3-1 Norway (09:00, Wellington) - ITV 1

Sunday 6 August

Match 51: Netherlands 2-0 South Africa (03:00, Sydney) - BBC One

Match 52: Sweden 0-0 United States - Sweden win 5-4 on penalties (10:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Monday 7 August

Match 54: England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties

Match 53: Australia 2-0 Denmark (11:30, Sydney) - BBC

Tuesday 8 August

Match 56: Colombia 1-0 Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) - ITV

Match 55: France 4-0 Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) - BBC

Friday 11 August

QF1: Spain vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One

QF2: Japan vs Sweden (08:30, Auckland) - BBC One

Saturday 12 August

QF3: Australia vs (France / Morocco) (08:00, Brisbane) - ITV 1

QF4: England vs Colombia (11:30, Sydney) - ITV 1

Tuesday 15 August

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF 2 (09:00, Auckland)

Wednesday 16 August

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (11:00, Sydney)

Saturday 19 August

3rd place play-off: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (09:00, Brisbane)

Sunday 20 August

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)

Match venues

Australia

Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)

Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)

Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)

Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)

Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)

Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)

New Zealand

Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)

Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)

Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)

Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)