Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today
The TV schedule for the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals has been confirmed by the BBC and ITV
The quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup are set as England continue their preparations for Saturday’s clash with Colombia in Sydney.
After a group stage of shocks and surprises, the tournament has reached its business end with several big names still standing. The Lionesses survived a scare to defeat Nigeria on penalties as Sarina Wiegman’s side reached the last eight, but they have now received news that star forward Lauren James is banned for two games after her red card in the last round, when she stamped on Michelle Alozie.
The quarter-final action resumes on Friday with a blockbuster pair of matches. First Spain will play Netherlands in an all-European clash, before Sweden face Japan, who have been the standout team at the World Cup so far.
It’s England’s turn on Saturday as they face Colombia, after co-hosts Australia play France on what is set to be an electric night in Brisbane.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.
How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?
For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.
For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.
For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.
Full knockout stage TV schedule
Friday 11 August
QF1: Spain vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - ITV 1
QF2: Japan vs Sweden (08:30, Auckland) - BBC One
Saturday 12 August
QF3: Australia vs France (08:00, Brisbane) - ITV 1
QF4: England vs Colombia (11:30, Sydney) - ITV 1
Tuesday 15 August
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (09:00, Auckland)
Wednesday 16 August
SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (11:00, Sydney)
Saturday 19 August
3rd place play-off: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (09:00, Brisbane)
Sunday 20 August
Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)
Last-16 results
Saturday 5 August
Match 49: Switzerland 1-5 Spain (06:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Match 50: Japan 3-1 Norway (09:00, Wellington) - ITV 1
Sunday 6 August
Match 51: Netherlands 2-0 South Africa (03:00, Sydney) - BBC One
Match 52: Sweden 0-0 United States - Sweden win 5-4 on penalties (10:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Monday 7 August
Match 54: England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties (08:30, Brisbane) - BBC One
Match 53: Australia 2-0 Denmark (11:30, Sydney) - BBC One
Tuesday 8 August
Match 56: Colombia 1-0 Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Match 55: France 4-0 Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) - BBC One
Group Stage results
(All kick-off times BST )
Thursday 20 July
Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway (08:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1
Friday 21 July
Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada (03:30, Melbourne) - BBC Two
Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two
Saturday 22 July
Group E: USA 3-0 Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC Two
Group D: England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV 1
Group D: Denmark 1-0 China (13:00, Perth) - BBC Two
Sunday 23 July
Group G: Sweden 2-1 South Africa (06:00, Wellington) - BBC Two
Group E: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal (08:30, Dunedin) - BBC One
Group F: France 0-0 Jamaica (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1
Monday 24 July
Group G: Italy 1-0 Argentina (07:00, Auckland) - ITV 1
Group H: Germany 6-0 Morocco (09:30, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Group F: Brazil 4-0 Panama (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1
Tuesday 25 July
Group H: Colombia 2-0 Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney) - BBC 2
Group A: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines (06:30, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group A: Switzerland 0-0 Norway (09:00, Hamilton) - ITV 1
Wednesday 26 July
Group C: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group C: Spain 5-0 Zambia (08:30, Auckland) - BBC Two
Group B: Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth) - ITV 1
Thursday 27 July
Group E: USA 1-1 Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One
Group E: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton) - ITV 1
Group B: Australia 2-3 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two
Friday 28 July
Group G: Argentina 2-2 South Africa (01:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group D: England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney) - BBC One
Group D: China 1-0 Haiti (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1
Saturday 29 July
Group G: Sweden 5-0 Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two
Group F: France 2-1 Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC One
Group F: Panama 0-1 Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV 4
Sunday 30 July
Group H: Korea Republic 0-1 Morocco (05:30, Adelaide) - BBC Two
Group A: Norway 6-0 Philippines (08:00, Auckland) - BBC iPlayer
Group A: Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin) - BBC Two
Group H: Germany 1-2 Colombia (10:30, Sydney) - ITV 1
Monday 31 July
Group C: Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia (08:00, Hamilton) - ITV 4
Group C: Japan 4-0 Spain (08:00, Wellington) - ITV 1
Group B: Ireland 0-0 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC iPlayer
Group B: Canada 0-4 Australia (11:00, Melbourne) - BBC Two
Tuesday 1 August
Group E: Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin) - ITV 4
Group E: Portugal 0-0 USA (08:00, Auckland) - ITV 1
Group D: Haiti 0-2 Denmark (12:00, Perth) - ITV 4
Group D: China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1
Wednesday 2 August
Group G: South Africa 3-2 Italy (08:00, Wellington) - BBC Two
Group G: Argentina 0-2 Sweden (08:00, Hamilton) - BBC iPlayer
Group F: Jamaica 0-0 Brazil (11:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Group F: Panama 3-6 France (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 4
Thursday 3 August
Group H: Korea Republic 1-1 Germany (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two
Group H: Morocco 1-0 Colombia (11:00, Perth) - BBC iPlayer
Match venues
Australia
Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)
Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)
Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)
Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)
Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)
Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)
New Zealand
Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)
Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)
Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)
Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)
