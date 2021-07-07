Jordan Pickford - 5 out of 10

His shakiest performance of an otherwise good tournament. Question marks over Damsgaard’s free-kick but his erratic distribution was the biggest concern.

Kyle Walker - 8 out of 10

His recovery pace dug England out of several tight spots and was asked to cover a lot of space. Apart from the wobble against Ukraine, has had a solid summer.

John Stones - 7 out of 10

Along with Maguire, asked to play a little bit further up the pitch and had to balance risk and reward. Managed it excellently.

Harry Maguire - 9 out of 10

Coped brilliantly both with the higher line and after being shown a questionable yellow card at the start of the second half. Tested Schmeichel from a corner not long after.

Luke Shaw - 6 out of 10

A lively presence going forward on the overlap but his delivery was not as accurate as in Rome and, as one of England’s main creative outlets, that damaged the attack.

Kalvin Phillips - 8 out of 10

More wayward in his passing than usual initially, which put his team-mates under unnecessary pressure, but grew into the game brilliantly as a tenacious destroyer.

Declan Rice - 6 out of 10

Started safely and solidly but tired as the evening wore on. Jordan Henderson’s greater range of passing felt like a natural change when the game became stretched.

Mason Mount - 6 out of 10

Closed down a corner to relieve Denmark’s first spell of pressure brilliantly and work off the ball was generally excellent, though made a few poor decisions in possession.

Bukayo Saka - 7 out of 10

Quiet and struggling to justify his selection until the end of the first half and the devilish low cross which Kjaer converted into his own net. A persistent threat thereafter.

Harry Kane - 9 out of 10

Sublime pass through to Saka in the build-up to the equaliser. Used opportunities to drop deep to good effect. A dreadful penalty, but who scores when you score the rebound?

Raheem Sterling - 7 out of 10

Direct from the first whistle and as lively as he has been for a month now. Should have done better with the chance Schmeichel saved but made up for it by winning the penalty.