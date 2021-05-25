Trent Alexander-Arnold has been welcomed back into the international fold after being included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for this summer’s Euro 2020, while Ben White and Ben Godfrey have earned their first call-ups.

Alexander-Arnold’s controversial omission from the World Cup qualifiers in March sparked plenty of debate but the Liverpool right-back has been given an opportunity to win his place back in time to play at this summer’s finals.

Uncapped White and Godfrey have impressed for Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton respectively this season and will train with the senior squad before the tournament, with the hope of earning a place in the final 26-man selection.

Mason Greenwood has earned his first international call since being sent home from England’s camp in Iceland last September for breaching coronavirus guidelines, while Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is also included among the forwards.

Aaron Ramsdale, the Sheffield United goalkeeper, and West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone have been selected after Burnley’s Nick Pope was forced to undergo knee surgery.

Eric Dier also misses out, while there is no place for Leicester’s James Maddison or Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Jude Bellingham, the 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder, is included.

Southgate had initially been set to announce his final 26-man selection for the summer, however, the manager opted to delay his decision due to several key players participating in the Champions League and Europa League finals this week.

England will now submit their official squad on 1 June, the latest date permitted by Uefa.

That will allow Southgate to make final decisions on players’ fitness, with Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips all included in the squad despite carrying injuries or lacking in recent minutes.

England will play two pre-tournament friendlies against Austria and Romania at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium, both coming after the final squad announcement.

Southgate’s side will then face Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D, with all three games to be played at Wembley.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).