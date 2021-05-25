Gareth Southgate will announce England’s provisional Euro 2020 squad at 1pm this afternoon before holding a press conference to explain his selections.

The provisional squad, which will be revealed from St George’s Park, will be cut down to size on 1 June.

Nick Pope and Kalvin Phillips are late doubts due to injury, while speculation continues to centre on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will be included, having been left out during the March internationals.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has missed a large portion of the season but is expected to be included, and the same can be said of Harry Maguire, despite concerns remaining over whether he will feature for Manchester United in the Europa League final tomorrow.

Southgate said his players should not be afraid to say they are aiming to win the tournament, and will benefit from playing on home soil at Wembley in the group stage, where they will face Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic.

“I said ahead of the World Cup in Russia we wanted the country to have pride in the team, and I think we achieved that,” he said. “Some of that is about results, and some of that is about the way the team connect with the fans. Now of course if you don’t win the matches then that pride isn’t there, that’s the reality. And of course now we’ve been to two semi-finals and we are as keen as everybody else to go further. So we understand expectations change, and we shouldn’t be afraid of saying we want to go and win.

When is the squad announcement?

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Southgate’s press conference will be broadcast live on England’s YouTube channel at 2pm. It will also be broadcast on Sky Sports News.

Predicted squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Sam Johnstone (West Brom).

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).